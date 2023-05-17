After harsh winter, protesting Latifpura oustees brave sweltering summer

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, May 16

After enduring harsh winters, the displaced families of Latifpura now find themselves grappling with scorching summer as their indefinite protest for rehabilitation enters its sixth month.

With the temperature soaring beyond 40°C in the city, the oustees, including children, elders, and members of various unions such as the Punjab Kisan Union (Baaghi), Kirti Kisan Union, Bhartiya Kisan Union, Pendu Mazdoor Union and others continue to reside in temporary tents erected during the demolition drive, facing numerous challenges.

Paramjit Kaur, a resident, expressed her frustration with the stubborn stance of the state government, explaining that they had previously endured the harsh winter conditions and were now confronted with the sweltering heat.

She emphasised the plight of their young children, spending endless nights in temporary shelters for the past six months. “Our lives have been shattered. The demolitions not only took away our homes but also crushed our dreams of a dignified life, leaving us stranded on the streets,” she added.

Another resident, Preeti Naik, shared her own experience, stating that her house was not the only casualty of the demolition drive that took place in December last year. A small shop, where her husband used to repair cars and two-wheelers, was also razed to the ground. Losing both their shelter and means of livelihood, her husband now works as a mechanic to make ends meet.

Preeti underscored the profound impact of not having a permanent roof over their heads, lamenting that life feels devoid of meaning.

She further mentioned that she had relocated her 14-year-old daughter to a relative’s house near the TV Tower due to the lack of washroom facilities in their current settlement. In addition, she highlighted how her daughter’s education was suffering as a result of the ongoing circumstances, making their situation even more challenging.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Singh Ghugshore, an activist of the Latifpura Mur Waseba Morcha, who, along with other protesters, has been camping at the demolition site, expressed his disappointment despite numerous protests and meetings with the administration, JIT and other representatives of the state government. Ghugshore said the demolished houses held significant value, worth lakhs of rupees, yet the government’s proposed solution of offering outdated flats at Bibi Bhani Complex, which was unanimously rejected by the affected residents.

He added that they would be meeting CM at the ‘Sarkar Apke Dwar’ to present their demands. Ghugshore said the protest would continue until their demands — rehabilitation of affected families in Model Town or nearby areas, compensation for the losses incurred during the demolitions and the withdrawal of FIRs — were adequately addressed.