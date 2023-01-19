After night halt at Musahibpur, march enters Himachal Pradesh

Our Correspondent

Mukerian, January 18

After spending a night at village Musahibpur, Bharat Jodo Yatra moved towards its next leg — Himachal Pradesh — this morning. Before the yatra proceeded, former MLA Indu Bala hoisted the national flag and sung the national anthem. On this occasion, Congress spokesperson Digvijay Singh and Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh were present.

Former MLA Indu Bala said the people of the state had fully supported the yatra. She said Rahul Gandhi was spreading love among the people by giving the message of unity. The people from all walks of life were participating in this yatra, which was making this yatra a historic journey. The yatra was being taken out against corruption, unemployment and inflation. Forming unity and brotherhood of the country was the aim of Rahul Gandhi.

Reaching Himachal Pradesh’s Gharota village, located on the border of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, the national tricolour was handed over by Punjab Congress chief Raja Amarinder Singh Warring to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and Pratibha Singh in the presence of Rahul Gandhi. After this yatra proceeded towards the ancient Kathgarh temple via Mirthal town. After paying obeisance at the ancient Kathgarh temple, Rahul Gandhi proceeded towards Indora.