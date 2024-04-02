After Sushil Rinku & Kamaljit Singh Bhatia, more AAP councillors likely to follow suit

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, April 1

Last year, a swarm of hopefuls had joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), after which it was said that the MC elections will also be won by the party. One year later, the entire political scenario appears to have changed and those who shifted to AAP are now looking for other parties to join. In the coming days, more political twists and turns are expected with leaders leaving and joining parties. Murmurs of more changes in terms of shifting among the parties are already going on.

Days back, Sushil Rinku, who had won the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll and become an MP, gave a jolt after he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with MLA, Jalandhar West, Sheetal Angural. Yesterday, seven councillors including former Senior Deputy Mayor Kamaljit Singh Bhatia, who had switched sides to AAP last year, joined the saffron party. The flip-flop by the councillors has definitely not stopped here. There is some possibility that around 10 more former councillors might leave the party and join BJP.

A leader from AAP, a former councillor requesting anonymity, said that a meeting is scheduled with one of the senior leaders after which the decision would be taken. “We will take up our issues with the party high command and if they are not resolved, then there is no point in continuing and we are not going to stay here. We will shift then,” he added.

“We had joined the party with some expectations, but they have not been met,” a former councillor stated.

Sources said that the councillors who were left in the AAP were also getting calls from the Congress party, persuading them to join.

