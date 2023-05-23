After15 years , Sultanpur Lodhi gets bus connectivity to Nakodar

Tribune News Service

Sultanpur Lodhi, May 22

Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal on Monday flagged off a Punjab Roadways bus from the local bus stand to Nakodar.

Gurdwara Saidrana Sahib Chief Sewadar Gurmej Singh, Punjab Roadways, Jalandhar Depot-2, General Manager Jaswinder Singh, Sultanpur Lodhi SDM Chandrajoyati Singh and a large number of locals were present on the occasion.

Seechewal said people of the area had been demanding a bus service on this route for the past 15 years. Seechewal thanked Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and said he had written a letter to Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar regarding the demand. He said the bus will leave from Jalandhar in the morning, pass through Nakodar’s Tutt Kalan to Billa village, Rangarha, Fazalpur, Seowal, Gillan, Khanpur, Billi Baraich, Raiwal Dona, Motipur, Tashpur, Dalla Sahib to Lohian Khas.

Passing through these villages, the bus will reach Sultanpur Lodhi. Jaswinder Singh said the Roadways bus would run from Jalandhar at 6.10 am which will reach Nakodar bus stand at 7.10 am. From here, it will reach Sultanpur Lodhi at 9.10 am after covering a distance of 40 km. He said from Sultanpur Lodhi again the bus would run at 9.20 am which will reach Nakodar passing through different villages. In this way, two rounds will be taken from Nakodar to Sultanpur Lodhi and the last round will start from Sultanpur Lodhi at 2 pm and end at Jalandhar at 5 pm.

Gurmej Singh thanked Seechewal and said finally the demand of more than a dozen villages for a bus service on this route had been fulfilled after 15 years. Residents of the area also thanked Seechewal and said many religious and historical places come on this route, which included Gurdwara Saidrana Sahib, Gurdwara Tir Sahib and historic shrines of Dalla village.