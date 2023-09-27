Age is just a number for this 67-year-old woman

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, September 26

Preeti Sanghvi, a 67-year-old resident of Jalandhar Heights II, has broken stereotypes by proving that age is just a number when it comes to pursuing one’s passion. While most people her age are enjoying their retirement, Preeti embarked on a journey to continue her love for art and craft and share her skills with others.

Pandemic presented an opportunity Preeti Sanghvi said the Covid-19 pandemic presented an opportunity for her, and it was then only that she discovered GetSetUp, an online platform and community dedicated to helping older adults lead more fulfilling and connected lives through learning.

Her dedication and talent have earned her a place in the prestigious Harvard World Records for her achievement of creating a unique piece of art and craft daily for a whole year. Her journey began when she nurtured her interest in art and craft during her college days in Kolkata. Later, after relocating to Jalandhar from Gujarat in 2006, she decided to turn her passion into a profession and became an expert teacher through Pidilite’s art and craft programme.

“With the lockdown limiting my options, I saw this as a chance to keep myself engaged and help others learn something new,” she said.

“My project at GetSetUp revolved around recycling, where I crafted daily items using discarded materials. During my sessions, I meticulously planned my creations, ensuring that no leftover pieces went to waste. My innovative projects included transforming a yogurt container into a cup, turning a frying pan into a wall-hanging clock and fashioning a captivating wall hanging adorned with Lord Ganesha using a broken tile, tissue rolls and cardboard,” shared Preeti.

Sharing more about her innovative art pieces, she said one of her standout creations was a charming duck showpiece crafted from a liquid Surf bottle.

“My journey took an unexpected turn when I learned that my art and craft articles could make me a recipient of a world record. It was during an in-person GetSetUp event in Mumbai that the team members informed me of the achievement and assisted me in the record application process,” she said.

Sharing a piece of advice for homemakers of her age and beyond, Sanghvi said: “There is nothing that can stop a person if one decides to accomplish it.” She believes that investing time in creative pursuits, such as art and craft, brings not only happiness but also relaxation and inner peace.