Aggarwal takes charge as new DC

Jalandhar, March 22

A 2014 batch IAS officer, Himanshu Aggarwal, on Friday morning assumed the charge as the new Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner (DC) at the District Administrative Complex here today.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) shifted Aggarwal to Jalandhar to replace Vishesh Sarangal, who was transferred to Gurdaspur. Aggarwal has also served in Fazilka.

After receiving guard of honour from the Punjab Police, Aggarwal held detailed deliberations with officials regarding preparations for the Lok Sabha polls, besides taking an introductory note about the geographical and demographic parameters of the district.

Terming the conduct of free and fair Lok Sabha polls for Jalandhar parliamentary constituency (SC) his top priority, Aggarwal said the district administration would ensure elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of elections.

Assuring a level playing field for all political parties and candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, the DC said the administration would make sincere efforts to facilitate voters with an aim to achieve the target of more than 70 per cent polling. He said booths which had recorded low turnout in the last three elections were identified. He said people would be urged to vote in large numbers.

Later, talking to mediapersons, Aggarwal said the district administration would ensure strict implementation of the Model Code of Conduct while providing adequate security arrangements and manpower for the systematic voters’ education and electoral participation (SVEEP) awareness activities.

He said keeping in view the upcoming procurement season of wheat, the administration would ensure hassle free procurement of the crop in the district, besides preparing a detailed plan for the flood season. He said citizen centric services would be provided in a hassle free manner, besides redressing problems faced by people within a stipulated time frame.

ADC (G) Amit Mahajan, ADC (UD) Jasbir Singh, ADC (RD) Lakhwinder Singh and all heads of departments welcomed the new DC on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the ECI today appointed Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankur Gupta as Jalandhar (Rural) SSP in place of Mukhwinder Bhullar, who was transferred on Thursday.

