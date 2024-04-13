Aggarwal visits Niku Park, orders civic body to conduct safety audit of joyrides

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 12

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Himanshu Aggarwal on Friday visited Niku Park and ordered a safety audit of joyrides/swings installed there. Presiding over a meeting of the Model Town Children Park Committee here, Aggarwal said the district administration was committed for the safety of children. He said there was a need to check the safety standards of joyrides/swings installed at the park.

Aggarwal ordered the Jalandhar Municipal CCorporation to ensure round-the-clock cleanliness drive in the park and scientific disposal of leaves fallen from trees. The DC also directed officials of the civic body to ensure immediate repair of dysfunctional joyrides/swings installed in the park.

He said the park was a valuable asset for the city and its people. He said it was a favourite place for children because a variety of swings and slides, besided other things. He also instructed officials to ensure arrangements of drinking water in the park.

