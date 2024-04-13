Aggarwal visits Niku Park, orders civic body to conduct safety audit of joyrides

Jalandhar, April 12
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Himanshu Aggarwal on Friday visited Niku Park and ordered a safety audit of joyrides/swings installed there. Presiding over a meeting of the Model Town Children Park Committee here, Aggarwal said the district administration was committed for the safety of children. He said there was a need to check the safety standards of joyrides/swings installed at the park.
Aggarwal ordered the Jalandhar Municipal CCorporation to ensure round-the-clock cleanliness drive in the park and scientific disposal of leaves fallen from trees. The DC also directed officials of the civic body to ensure immediate repair of dysfunctional joyrides/swings installed in the park.
He said the park was a valuable asset for the city and its people. He said it was a favourite place for children because a variety of swings and slides, besided other things. He also instructed officials to ensure arrangements of drinking water in the park.
