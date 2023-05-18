Aggrieved local industrialists fail to meet CM

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 17

A day after announcing that they would meet CM Bhagwant Mann over issues related to the industry, members of the Jalandhar Industrial and Traders’ Joint Action Committee came back without meeting Mann.

Committee president Gursharan Singh said the time to meet the CM was 12 pm, but since it could take some time for the CM to reach the venue, industrialists decided to go back. They said now the meeting was fixed for next week. “There was a huge rush. We could understand how he would listen to our problems amidst such a huge rush,” said Gursharan. The members stayed at the venue for around an hour.

They are raising the issue of new guidelines under which to check bogus GST registration, the Central and state tax authorities visit the business place to perform verification. Gursharan Singh has alleged that it would give rise to corrupt practices.

He also said the new industrial development policy should be applicable to existing industries also. Apart from this, the demand for the implementation of the one-time settlement (OTS) policy for VAT dues was to be raised.