Agnipath: MoS hails increase in age limit

Phagwara,October 12
Union Minister for State Som Parkash has expressed his gratitude to the Defence Minister (DM) Rajnath Singh for increasing the age limit from 21 years to 23 years for the Army recruitment.
He said he proposed to the DM that the Army did not conduct any recruitment drive during the last two years due to the pandemic, and the aspirants work hard to earn an opportunity to serve the country so they deserved an increase in the age limit.
DM Rajnath Singh wrote a letter to Som Parkash after accepting his proposal. The DM also mentioned that under the Agnipath scheme, a notification of the recruitment had been issued. The process will begin on November 21 and last till December 5 this year in Hoshiarpur district.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51
Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case
More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...