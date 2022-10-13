Agnipath: MoS hails increase in age limit

Our Correspondent

Phagwara,October 12

Union Minister for State Som Parkash has expressed his gratitude to the Defence Minister (DM) Rajnath Singh for increasing the age limit from 21 years to 23 years for the Army recruitment.

He said he proposed to the DM that the Army did not conduct any recruitment drive during the last two years due to the pandemic, and the aspirants work hard to earn an opportunity to serve the country so they deserved an increase in the age limit.

DM Rajnath Singh wrote a letter to Som Parkash after accepting his proposal. The DM also mentioned that under the Agnipath scheme, a notification of the recruitment had been issued. The process will begin on November 21 and last till December 5 this year in Hoshiarpur district.