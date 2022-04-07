Agriculture day at Budhobarkat

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur,April 6

Agriculture day was organised by Krishi Vigyan Kendra Hoshiarpur in collaboration with Farm Advisory Service Centre Gangia in village Budhobarkat (Dasuya) for the smooth management of paddy straw. Deputy Director (Training) of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Dr Maninder Singh Bons said farmers should avoid polluting the environment by burning paddy straw and they should be managing it properly with the help of available machinery and technology. He also made the farmers aware about the disadvantages of setting paddy straw on fire, shared information on the available machinery and techniques related to straw management and thanked them collectively for making this campaign a success. —