Agriculture Department gets ready for next basmati crop to mitigate damage

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 13

Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala, Captain Karnail Singh on Thursday said that basmati has been planted in 20 nurseries by the Agriculture Department to ensure the next crop. He said that the seedlings will be ready in the next 20 to 25 days. Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner has asked the officials to strengthen the supply of ration, dry fodder, medicines and other relief work to help people in this hour of crisis.

Chairing a meeting, the DC asked the PWD department to ensure that the roads leading to flood affected villages remain in motorable condition so that there will be no obstruction in supplying the material. It was informed in the meeting that packaged food would be provided by the Food Supply Department in

flood-hit areas. The packaged food have sufficient ration for a family to last one week. A base camp would be established at the grain market in Sultanpur Lodhi to supply sand bags for any emergency to strengthen the Dhussi bundh.

#Agriculture #Kapurthala #Phagwara