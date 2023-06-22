Agriculture Department ploughs back paddy sown ahead of schedule

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, June 21

Paddy sowing in Jalandhar started from today. The agriculture department has already swung into action against those who had transplanted paddy before time.

The department ploughed back the sown paddy in various blocks such as Jalandhar West, Adampur, Jalandhar East, Bhogpur, Nakodar, Lohian, Phillaur, Nurmahal and Rurka Kalan.

In Jalandhar East, paddy was ploughed back in Kotli Than Singh, and Hardo Phrala, Talhan , and Chachowal villages. In Adampur, it was ploughed in Damunda and in Kartarpur and Nijjra areas of Jalandhar West

More than 33.25 acres were ploughed back to the soil because of early transplantation of paddy even when the schedule for Jalandhar was given on June 21. In Jalandhar East, paddy was ploughed back in Kotli Than Singh, and Hardo Phrala, Talhan , and Chachowal villages. In Adampur, it was ploughed in Damunda village and in Kartarpur and Nijjra areas of Jalandhar West.

In Bhogpur, six acres was ploughed back in Akhara, Chakk Shakur, Sanora and Rajpur villages and in Nakodar, villages are Mehsampur and Samalpur where action was taken. Some fields in Atta village and Sarar villages in Phillaur were also checked by the Agriculture Department. Not even a single action was taken in Shahkot.

Chief Agriculture Officer Jaswant Rai said according to the rules, farmers are not supposed to sow paddy in advance. “We want farmers to understand that the government has announced a particular date so that depletion of water could be saved,” he said.

Kulwinder Singh from Lohian who started sowing paddy today said that several farmers were adopting for late paddy varieties too.