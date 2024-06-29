Agriculture varsities organise training programme on sesame cultivation

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 28

To promote improved crop cultivation and plant protection practices for sesame, a training programme was organised on sesame cultivation under cluster frontline demonstrations at Bachhohi village. It also aimed at promotion of sesame cultivation in the district.

The event was organised by Krishi Vigyan Kendra (Hoshiarpur), under the aegis of Directorate of Extension Education, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, and ICAR- Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute, Zone-I (Ludhiana).

While addressing the farmers, Maninder Singh Bons, Associate Director (Training) at KVK Hoshiarpur talked about the purpose of the cluster frontline demonstrations on sesame crop and gave a detailed account of the recommended cultivation practices, nutrient and pest management regarding the sesame variety, Punjab Til No. 2. He added that this variety has profuse branching and dense capsule bearing. It matures in about 90 days and yields 2.8 quintals per acre.

KVK Hoshiarpur experts Parminder Singh, Associate Professor (Animal Science), Prabhjot Kaur, Assistant Professor (Plant Protection) and Karamvir Singh Garcha, Assistant Professor (Vegetable Science), addressed the farmers regarding seasonal management of dairy animals and the use of mineral mixture, uromin licks and bypass fat, integrated pest management in fruits and vegetables, cultivation of summer vegetables and integrated nutrition gardening.

On the occasion, sesame seeds and PAU literature were provided to the farmers for demonstration. Soil sampling of demonstration plots was also carried out at the event.

