Ahead of Jalandhar MC elections, 3 AAP leaders get new responsibilities

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 1

Ahead of the local bodies polls, the AAP government has given three local party leaders, all of whom are joinees from other parties, new responsiblities.

Former Senior Deputy Mayor Kamaljit Bhatia, who had joined AAP after quitting SAD, has been given the post of vice-chairperson of Punjab Khadi Board. He had already been serving as the incharge of five blocks of Kartarpur Assembly segment.

Likewise, Kaku Ahluwalia, who is the son of ex-chairperson of the Jalandhar Improvement Trust and former Congress leader Daljit Singh Ahluwalia, has been appointed as the member of Jalandhar Development Authority.

Dinesh Dhall, who too was with the Congress till he unsuccessfully contested Jalandhar North seat as the AAP candidate in 2022, has been appointed as the vice-chairperson of the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation.