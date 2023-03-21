Ahead of poll, Jalandhar district gets Rs 95-crore grant from state

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 20

Ahead of polls, the District Urban Infrastructure Committee (DUIC) headed by Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh has given a green signal to as many as 276 development works worth Rs 95 crore in the areas falling under the Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar, and other municipal councils of the district.

During a meeting held here at the District Administrative Complex, the DC approved new works worth Rs 95 crore for a total of 12 municipal councils and one municipal corporation. Giving more information, the DC said about 127 new development projects have been approved for the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation at an outlay of a whopping amount of Rs 52.07 crore.

Likewise, 21 development projects would be started in Nakodar Municipal Council at a cost of Rs 5.02 crore, 33 works at Rs 3.02 crore in Adampur, three works in Alawalpur at Rs 1.18 crore, 13 works in Kartarpur 22 development projects in Bhogpur at Rs 2.73 crore, one project in Phillaur at Rs 48 lakhs, 21 projects in Goraya at Rs 2.19 crore, 20 works in Noormahal at Rs 2.80 crore, seven works in Lohian Khas at Rs 1.90 crore, eight works in Shahkot at Rs 3.27 crore, seven works in Mehatpur at Rs 2.56 crore, and 25 development works would be executed in Bilga Municipal Council at an expenditure of Rs 5.07 crore, he said.

Singh said the state government had issued a grant of Rs 95.15 crore for urban development in the district of which the district urban infrastructure committee has given its nod to spend this grant on 276 development projects.

He said the committee approved the execution of these works in the larger public interest adding that district administration is making concerted efforts to start all these projects at the earliest.

He said these works would further give a fillip to the infrastructure development of the urban areas in Jalandhar. He categorically said that the works would be completed in a time-bound manner as senior officials from the district administration would personally monitor the progress of these projects to ensure their timely completion. Municipal Corporation Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish, Additional Deputy Commissioner Varinderpal Singh Bajwa, other officers were present in the meeting.

127 new works for mc approved