AI in waste management

Student of Mehr Chand Polytechnic College prepared a model under their project work, showing a solution to the menace of municipal solid waste in city. The use of artificial intelligence (AI) was shown in handling the problem by implementing various concepts in collection and sorting of waste, routing of pick- up vehicles, recycling and effective disposal of waste. The concept of engineered landfill was shown through a still model for an effective and sustainable solution to the complex problem of disposing of waste. The project was guided by Dr Rajesh Kumar and Kanav Mahajan (lecturer). Dr Rajeev Bhatia, head of civil engineering department, said that such useful projects will definitely give a new dimension to the problem that is faced by local bodies. Students of civil final year, Anuj, Jatin, Ayush and Prabhjot represented the work at Inno-Tech-2023, held at Pushpa Gujral Science City. The project won the second position along with a cash award in Punjab Technical Institution Sports (PTIS) Tech-Fest-2023 held at Government Polytechnic, Patiala. Principal Dr Jagroop Singh congratulated the staff and students on the achievement.

International Commerce Olympiad

Nearly 60 students of KMV Collegiate Senior Secondary School participated in International Commerce Olympiad (ICO). The performers brought laurels to the institution as they bagged top ranks and won gold medals. Tanvir, Nisha, Ridhima and Jasmine, students of 10+1 Commerce, won gold and bagged the first, second and third rank, respectively. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi lauded their achievement and congratulated Dr Neetu Verma, Associate Professor, PG Department of Physics and co-ordinator, Olympiads, on the achievement.

National webinar

A national webinar was organised by the Department of Dance of PCM SD College for Women on the topic ‘Kathak Nritya ki Parampara Avum Vartaman Mein Kathak ka Badalta Roop’. Dr Prem Dave from the Department of Music, University of Rajasthan, Jaipur, was the keynote speaker. She elaborated her discourse on Kathak and its modifications in the present scenario. President Naresh Kumar Budhia, senior vice-president Vinod Dada, other members of the managing committee and Principal Pooja Prashar applauded the efforts of the department.

PSEB Class XII results

Six students of DAV Collegiate Senior Secondary School scored more than 90 per cent marks and 27 students scored more than 80 per cent in the Plus Two PSEB results. More than 140 students secured the first division. Samriti from commerce stream secured 94.8 per cent marks, Prabal Sharma from non-medical secured 94.6 per cent and Vansh Sibbal from commerce stream secured 94.4 per cent. Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar, Prof-in-charge, Collegiate School, Dr Seema Sharma and the faculty members congratulated the toppers.

Red Splash

Ivy World School celebrated Red Day in the kindergarten wing. Children were dressed in a range of red colours and clothes. Additionally, the classroom display flashed red.The purpose of the festival was to introduce children to the red colour and get them to eat nutrient-rich seasonal foods like apples and strawberries. S. Chauhan, senior principal, appreciated the showcasing of the theme and encouraged the little stars to eat and stay healthy. CEO Raghav Vasal and Director Aditi Vasal appreciated the event.

University toppers

The students of BA (Honours) Semester-V (Political Science) of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya got the 4th, 8th and 9th position in Guru Nanak Dev University. Tarunika Rampal the got the 4th position with 74/100 marks; Rohini and Manmeet Kour got the 8th position with 69/100 marks and Jasraj and Manhavi Sharma got the 9th position with 68/100 marks. Principal Ajay Sareen congratulated the students along with the head of department Alka Sharma and faculty member Dr Jiwan Devi.

Cyber computing conference

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering organised the inaugural ceremony of the 3rd International Conference on Secure Cyber Computing and Communications. The conference will be held from May 26 to 28. The main objective is to bring together researchers from around the world to showcase their innovative ideas as potential solutions to global challenges. The ceremony began with the traditional lighting of the lamp followed by an address by the Director, Prof Binod Kumar Kanaujia. This was followed by felicitation of the chief guest Prof Narendra S Chaudhari and guests of honour Prof Abdul Ansari, Prof Moinuddin and Prof Ajay K Sharma. Prof AL Sangal briefed the delegates about the conference.

State Karate Championship

In the Punjab State Karate Championship 2023 held at Jalandhar, the students of St Soldier Elite School, Moti Bagh, Ladhewali, brought laurels to the organisation by performing well. School principal Anuradha Juneja informed that students from 40 schools participated in the competition in which Ritish Vasan of UKG won a silver medal while Gursanjh Kaur of Class II, Aarush of Class V and Sanchit of Class VI won bronze. These students have been selected to participate in the 22nd Milo Open International Karate Championship 2023 which is going to be held in Malaysia. St. Soldier Group chairman Anil Chopra and vice-chairperson Sangeeta Chopra lauded the students and their coach Jatinder Kumar.