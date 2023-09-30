AI Presentation Skills

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The PG Department of English, Doaba College, organised an international seminar entitled “Using AI ethically to enhance presentation skills”. Dr. Patrick Corbett, Assistant Professor, English professional and technical writing, New York City College of Technology, acted as resource person and Dr. Nakul Kundra, Associate Professor, Central University, Allahabad, and alumnus, Doaba College, as the guest of honour. Prof. Sandeep Chahal highlighted Dr. Patrick Corbett’s expertise in the field of in the field of professional communication, writing skills and usage of artificial intelligence tools to make meaningful design platforms while creating effective presentations. Dr. Corbett emphasised that artificial intelligence allows one to work efficiently but it should be used ethically. He discussed Canva to be a powerful graphic design platform along with Gamma. He motivated the students to prepare, learn, re-learn and practise to enhance their presentation skills as AI cannot replace human beings.

Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan

Students of Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr. Sec. School have excelled in ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan ‘at the district-level. In wrestling under girls’ category, students Gursheen Kaur of Class X under-17, 43 kg and Naina of class VII under-14, and 33 kg and in boys’ category, Jailpreet Singh of Class VIII under-14, 52 kg category bagged gold medals held at Hans Raj Stadium. In high jump, Mehtaab Kaur of Class VIII got gold medal in under-17 held at Sports College, Jalandhar. All the students qualified for the state-level tournament and added another feather in the cap of the school. Principal, Priyanka Sharma congratulated the students and parents for their success.

HMV organises Kavi Darbaar

The PG Department of Punjabi of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya organised a Kavi Darbaar under the aegis of Language Department, Punjab and District Language Office with the support of Principal Prof. Ajay Sareen. The coordinators of the programme were Navroop, head of Punjabi department and Jaspreet Kaur, district language officer. The programme started with language department song “Dhan Likhari Nanka” and DAV Gaan. On this occasion, Darshan Buttar, president Sahitya Academy, Ludhiana was the chief guest. The principal asked the students to read healthy literature so that right direction can be given to the society.

Talk on organic farming

Unnat Bharat Abhiyan Cell of Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala, organised an extension talk on ‘Organic Farming- Need of the Hour’ at Aujla Banwali village. Dr. Pardeep Kumar, head-cum-senior scientist at Regional Farm Advisory Service Centre, PAU Kapurthala was the resource person who encouraged farmers to prefer organic farming to conserve ecosystem and promote sustainable development. Dr. Anupam Sabharwal, convener of the cell, and Dr. Veena accompanied the students to organise this event in the village. Principal Dr. Archna Garg praised the initiative taken by the organisers for community orientation regarding benefits of the organic farming.

Gold Medal in Athletics

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, congratulated Ashminder Singh and Anamika Thakur and the proud parents as Ashminder Singh bagged gold medal in high jump in under-21 category while Anamika brought laurels to the school by winning second position in 3000 m race in under-17 category in the district sports. President Dr. Narotam Singh along with the principal Savina Bahl congratulated both of them for nurturing true sportsmanship spirit and making the name of the school shine in the galaxy of sports. The sports teachers Sanjay, Inderjeet and Harjinder Kaur have played a crucial role in this great achievement.

Cash Award from Prez

Shriya Maini, a student of Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering, has been selected to receive the prestigious NSS Award (volunteer category) for the year 2021-22. This honour is bestowed by the Union Youth Affairs and Sports in recognition of Shriya’s exceptional dedication and passion for serving the nation as an NSS volunteer. The sports and youth services minister, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, congratulated her on the selection for this prestigious award. Dr. Rajesh Bagga, Director of Apeejay Institute of Management & Engineering Technical Campus, Jalandhar, expressed his elation at Shriya’s outstanding contributions to societal development. In recognition of her exemplary service, the President of India, Smt. Draupadi Murmu, will confer the NSS Award (volunteer category) upon Shriya Maini. This honour comes with a cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh, a certificate, and a silver medal.

