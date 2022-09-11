 AIca contest: city girl among winners : The Tribune India

CAMPUS NOTES

Rayman Sharma (in pic), a student of Class VII, of Swami Sant Dass Public School, Jalandhar, brought laurels to her school by securing a position among the ‘Top 50 Innovative Projects’ in an initiative taken by ‘Inspire Manak for Building AI Readiness’ among young innovators.

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Rayman Sharma (in pic), a student of Class VII, of Swami Sant Dass Public School, Jalandhar, brought laurels to her school by securing a position among the ‘Top 50 Innovative Projects’ in an initiative taken by ‘Inspire Manak for Building AI Readiness’ among young innovators. She had cleared the first stage of this competition, and in the second stage of the competition, she worked on a project which was an E-Commerce Product Review Supervisor after a training session with Intel AI for youth trainers. She will now be felicitated in a ceremony that will be held in Delhi from September 14 to 16. Principal Dr Sonia Mago, a great technology enthusiast herself, blessed the budding scientist on this momentous achievement and encouraged her to continue exploring her scientific temperament in the future too.

Students shine in Punjab Khed Mela

The students of Dips College (Co-educational) Dhilwan won 13 gold medals at Punjab Khed Mela. The boys’ team won gold medals in the under-21 category shotput, 5,000 and 3,000-meters race, long jump and in badminton, and a silver medal in long jump. The girls’ team won gold in shot put, 3,000-mt race, 800-mt race in the under-21 category. College Coordinator Harpreet Kaur congratulated the students, and motivated them to bring more gold medals in the next competition.

IVY school student clears NEET

Anshika Sharma, a student of Ivy World School, Jalandhar, had cleared the National Eligibility Entrance Test 2022 (NEET) exam by securing 609 marks out of 720. She got 99.02 per cent, securing Rank 17,082 in the general category among several students who had appeared this year. S Chauhan, Principal Ivy World School, extended her felicitations to her and appreciated the efforts of the educators and family.

Manav 3rd in varsity exams of bba

Manav Kareer of Lyallpur Khalsa College Jalandhar has bagged the third position in the university exams of BBA (Semester VI) by obtaining 1,735 marks out 2,150. Dean, Academic Affairs of the College, Prof Jasreen Kaur said the college has been committed to providing quality education to its students. The President of the College Governing Council, Sardarni Balbir Kaur, and Principal (Dr) Gurpinder Singh Samra congratulated the students and wished them success in life.

Srishti first in painting competition

Srishti Ahuja, a Class-X student of Innocent Hearts, Green Model Town, stood first in the district-level painting competition. The competition was organised by the District Child Welfare Group as per age groups at the local Red Cross building. A total of 36 schools had participated in it. Shrishti Ahuja of Grade X got the first position in the White Group, Navya Bhalla and Prabhsimran Kaur from Green Model Town of Grade IV stood third in the Green Group. These students have been selected to participate at the state level.

Lecutre on jobs for Girls in defence

The NCC Army Wing of Prem Chand Markanda SD College For Women, in collaboration with Border Security Force, Punjab Frontier, Jalandhar, organised a guest lecture on “Career Opportunities for Girls in Armed Forces.” Principal Pooja Prashar accorded a green welcome to Asnish S Parate. CT Ruby Sanota and CT Kshir Sagar Based were also present at the occasion. A documentary was shown to students to inform about the BSF. Deputy Commandant interacted with students and members of the staff and informed them various other activates undertaken by BSF like drug awareness, educational campus, de-addiction drives. He also educated the girls as how they can join armed and other paramilitary forces. President Naresh Kumar Budhia, other honourable members of the managing committee and the Principal thanked the Deputy Commandant Ashish Parate. She applauded the efforts of NCC in-charge Lt Priya Mahajan for organising such useful lecture. The programme was ended with national anthem.

Orientation Programme organised

The NSS Department of Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, Jalandhar, organised an orientation programme to apprise the students about the mission as well as the significance of the NSS. Principal (Dr) Navjot addressed the newly admitted students of the college and inspired them to become ideal citizens by serving the society selflessly. She also stressed the importance of social service for the upliftment of society. She also appreciated the efforts of NSS Officers for the successful organisation of the programme.

