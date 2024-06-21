Air pollution deaths in India a cause for concern: Balbir Singh Seechewal

Sultanpur Lodhi, June 20
Environmentalist and Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal has expressed deep concern over the staggering number of deaths attributed to air pollution in India in 2021. According to a joint report by the Health Effects Institute and UNICEF, a total of 23 lakh lives were lost due to air pollution, marking a significant threat to public health and the environment.
The report states that in the year 2021, 81 lakh deaths occurred worldwide due to air pollution. Of these, 23 lakh people died due to air pollution in India alone while 21 lakh deaths occurred in China.
Seechewal said developed countries including the US, Russia, China and France emit more air pollution than the developing countries. He said that the way in which the US withdrew from the Paris Agreement is affecting the whole world. He expressed grief and said that this time more farm fires were lit than before, due to which many trees were burnt.
