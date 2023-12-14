Air quality deteriorates, maximum AQI crosses 300 in Jalandhar again

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, December 13

After flitting between ‘poor’ and ‘severe’, AQI ratings for days following the record highs in November amidst stubble fires, Jalandhar’s maximum AQI has yet again begun to cross the 300 mark in mid-December. After remaining within a maximum AQI limit of 201 to 291 since December 5 to December 11, the Jalandhar AQI touched the maximum limit (for December month) of 312 on December 12 and on December 13 (today) also, it remained at a high of 301.

On both these days, the average AQI remained at moderate to poor levels of 207 (on December 12) and 150 (on December 13). While the AQI crossed the severe mark of 400 to 500 on a couple of occasions in November, in December, the AQI has overall been considerably lesser.

However, it has crossed the 300 mark in December on four days — December 3 and 4 (when maximum AQI was 305 and 308, respectively) and the past two days.

The rise in AQI has been accompanied by a slight layer of fog enveloping the city early in the morning and evening. However, the days and afternoons continue to be sunny.

Across December month (so far), the cleanest day was December 1 when the city witnessed a maximum AQI of mere 80 (average AQI on same day was mere 59).

Before this, such low levels of pollution (in the months of November and December) were only witnessed a day before Diwali on November 11 when an average AQI of 58 and a maximum of 130 was witnessed in Jalandhar. Subsequently, both on Diwali and especially after it, pollution levels touched the highest point in mid-December.

Both on November 13 and 14 (a day after Diwali), the city had witnessed a maximum AQI of 500 (on both days) as the average AQI for these days remained at 292 (November 13) and 222 (November 14). A whopping 23 days in November witnessed maximum AQI levels above 300. At least on 20 days, maximum AQI was over 300 (on eight of these days, maximum AQI was over 340). On one day, maximum AQI was above 400 and on two days, maximum AQI reached 500.

As stated before, in December, maximum AQI crossed the 300 mark on four occasions so far, including today.

A rise in AQI has also been marked with a rise in reportage of respiratory diseases in the city, as was also seen in November.

While stubble fires are no more a factor in pollution, the rise in vehicular pollution and dust due to rampant construction of road, highways and private construction projects have been causing inconvenience to residents in many Jalandhar areas.

Fog engulfs city

#Environment #Pollution