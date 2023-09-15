AISSF observes foundation day

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 14

The All India Sikh Students Federation (AISSF) observed its 79th foundation day at Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha at Guru Nanak Mission Chowk here.

AISSF patron Karnail S Peermohammad and president Parminder S Dhingra presided over the event.

Dhingra said three resolutions were passed. The second one was to press the government to not allow induction of non-Punjabis in government jobs in the state. They demanded that the BBMB management be handed over to Punjab. The members also took up the issue of the release of Sikh prisoners and curbs on drug addiction.

