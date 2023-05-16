Akashvani completes 75 years today

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 15

Akashvani Jalandhar is set to complete 75 years of its broadcast tomorrow and will organise a cultural event in the studio of Doordarshan.

An important part of Prasar Bharti, an autonomous body of the Central Government’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the station of Akashvani has always been a significant symbol of Punjab’s cultural history.

The station commenced its broadcast on May 16, 1948 ,under eminent writer and broadcaster Kartar Singh Duggal. The station has produced a number of artistes and writers. Programme execitive Mohammad Imtiaz said, “Eminent singers like Lal Chand Yamla Jatt, Nooran, Ajit Kaur, Surinder Kaur, Parkash Kaur, Mohammad Sadeeq, Kuldeep Manak, Pooran Chand-Pyare Lal Guru ki Wadali, Jagmohan Kaur, Narinder Biba, Gurmeet Bawa, Surinder Chhinda and Hans Raj Hans have been a part of this station.

The programme for the rural masses originating from the stateion contributed in spreading awareness on scientific agriculture programmes, being broadcast for women, youth, children, senior citizens and Army troops have always motivated the masses.

Even now the broadcasts of Akashvani are available on five radio channels. Listeners associated with Punjabi language have been connecting digitally through ‘news on air’ app from across the world.