Akashvani holds fest to celebrate G20 success

Jalandhar, September 20

Celebrating the success of G20 summit, Akashvani, Jalandhar, organised ‘Natak Utsav’ at KL Sehgal Memorial Hall here on Wednesday.

The drama festival was held with welcome address by Akashvani Jalandhar’s Programme Head Paramjeet Singh. He said the successful of the summit was a great achievement for Indian society and culture and that the genre of drama has a deep connection with the society.

Two plays in Punjabi were presented by prominent dramatists of Punjab during the programme. In the first performance, Manch-Rangmanch from Amritsar presented the play ‘Mitti na hovey matreyi’. Originally written in German by Bertolt Brecht, the play was translated into Punjabi by Amitoj.

The Rupak Kala and Welfare Society presented satirical play ‘Kathputlian’. The play was originally written by Pundlik Naik and translated in to Punjabi by Dr Atamjeet. The play was performed under the direction of Sangeeta Gupta. The members of drama troupes were felicitated by officers of Akashvani.

