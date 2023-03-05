All-India basketball tourney begins

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 4

Known as the nursery of basketball, All-India S Balkar Singh Cheema Memorial Basketball Tournament for men and women started at Dabulian village of Sultanpur Lodhi on Saturday.

The event being organised by S Balkar Singh Cheema Sports and Welfare Society will go on till March 7. The inauguration of the tournament was done by Punjab Mandi Board Chairman Harchand Singh Barsat.

Teams from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Delhi reached to take part in the event. Poonam Chaturvedi, 7’-1” tall international woman cager from Eastern Railways team, remained the attraction of the day.