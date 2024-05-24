All India Hindu Suraksha Samiti announces support for BJP

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 23

The All India Hindu Suraksha Samiti and the Hindu Student Federation have announced their support to BJP candidate Anita Som Prakash from Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency. The announcement was made after their meeting with Union Minister Som Prakash at his Phagwara residence on Thursday.

Punjab Samiti president Deepak Bhardwaj, Punjab vice-president Sushil Tinka and district head of Hindu Student Federation Rajat Bhardwaj were present at the meeting. They said more than 100 crore Sanatani Hindu community living all over the world are proud of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has increased the pride of India all over the world and efforts are also being made towards strengthening mutual unity by eliminating caste discrimination in Hindu society.

They said the Hindu community should vote unitedly in favour of the BJP so that PM Modi can be elected for the third consecutive time. Union Minister Som Prakash Kainth and Anita Som Prakash expressed gratitude to Deepak Bhardwaj, Sushil Tinka and their colleagues for their support.

