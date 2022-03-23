All set for CM's visit to Khatkar Kalan

Nawanshahr, March 22
Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur reviewed the preparations for the state-level function at Khatkar Kalan, where Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will pay homage at the ancestral village of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh on his martyrdom day on Wednesday.
During their visit to the museum, the DC and the SSP convened a meeting of the officials at the site and issued directions to make adequate arrangements for the state-level event.
They said the CM would also visit the ancestral house of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh.
They asked the officials to make elaborate arrangements so that people could also pay tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev without any inconvenience.
They asked the officials to ensure adequate parking and security arrangements for the smooth flow of traffic. They said the life and philosophy of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru would always remain a source of inspiration for people.
Prominent among those present on the occasion included SPs Manvinderbir Singh, Sarbjit Singh Bahia, SDM Navneet Kaur Bal, Assistant Commissioner (G) Deepankar Garg and others.
