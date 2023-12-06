Allottees seek CM's intervention

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 5

In an appeal for justice, allottees from three housing schemes — Indra Puram Master Gurbanta Singh Enclave, Bibi Bhani Complex, and Surya Enclave Extension — convened at the District Administrative Complex here today to meet Assistant Commissioner Gursimranjeet Kaur.

A representative of the allottees submitted a memorandum to the Assistant Commissioner, seeking Punjab Chief Minister’s intervention in refunding their investments. The memorandum underscored persistent non-compliance with directives from the district, state and national consumer commissions, seeking a total of Rs 19 crore comprising principal, interest and compensation.

Initiated in 2006, 2010 and 2011 respectively, these housing schemes subjected allottees to a prolonged struggle for justice, attributing the challenge to the apparent failure of the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT).

Manohar Lal Sehgal, an allottee from Surya Enclave Extension, lamented that these schemes originated during the tenures of the Congress and Akali-BJP governments in Punjab. Several allottees, predominantly senior citizens, have faced difficulties, with some passing away in recent years. Notably, the commissions have issued warrants of arrest for JIT officials, some marked “not met”, and in certain instances, warrants were not returned by the police.

Expressing discontent, the allottees criticised the AAP government’s slogan “Sada Buzurg, Sada Maan” asserting that the reality contradicts the care for senior citizens. They highlighted the demise of several seniors without receiving justice from the Jalandhar Improvement Trust, while approximately 70 await refunds in alignment with court orders.

Seeking the Punjab CM’s intervention, the allottees implore that the JIT releases the funds as soon as possible.