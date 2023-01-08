Amanpreet bags gold in national powerlifting

Jalandhar, January 7
A powerlifter from Gadra, Nurmahal, Amanpreet Singh, has won gold for the 11th time in the 48th Men and 40th Women Senior National Powerlifting Championship. He participated in the 120 kg category. He lifted 470 kg in squat, 302.5 kg in bench press and 330 kg in deadlift, thus lifting a total of 1102.5 kg and breaking his own national record of 1052 kg in 2016. The last national record in squats was 455 kg and 280 in bench press.
