‘Ambulance lacked devices, father could have been saved’

Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, January 14
Everyone in the city who knew Chaudhary Santokh Singh also knew that he was a fitness freak, who took good care of his health. They still can’t believe that he suffered a heart attack and left them like this all of a sudden.
Even though he was 76, he made sure that he was regular at the gym. He was the first visitor of the day at a private gym near his house for many years going as early as 4.30 am. Almost a year ago, his son Vikramjit Chaudhary set up a gym for him and the family at their own place.
Vikramjit said his father had no history of heart ailment, “My father was neither diabetic nor hypertensive. He was regular with his medical check-ups. He was also particular about his diet and never consumed any outside food.” Family members said his wife Karamjit Kaur was so concious about her husband’s health that she would nicely pack all his meals and fruits whenever he was to leave for any tour. “We have not seen him consume any biscuit, carbonated drinks or any extra cup of tea,” said a party councillor.
Talking to reporters, Vikramjit turned emotional as he said, “My father would not have died like that had the ambulance in which he was taken to the hospital been equipped with high-energy shock-giving devices to revive the patients of cardiac arrest.”
