Amid biting cold, Lohri festivities spread warmth

Phagwara/Jalandhar, Jan 12
An event was held to celebrate Dhian Di Lohri at DAV College, Phagwara, today.
The students and teachers came together for the festivities of Lohri with great excitement, devotion and gaiety. The programme kicked off with ‘Lohri Poojan’. Principal Kiranjeet Randhawa and members of the teaching faculty worshipped Dhooni. Groundnuts and sweets were then distributed. Students presented a Punjabi dance, Lohri songs and poems. The mood on the campus was upbeat and the students were absorbed in the festive spirit of Lohri.
In his address to the students, Principal Randhawa stressed the importance of the festival. Dwelling on the history of the day, she discussed the legend of Dulla Bhatti, a rebellious warrior who revolted against the Mughal Emperor. He was known as the Robin Hood of Punjab because he used to rob rich people and give to the poor, she noted.
Celebrations at Civil Hospital
The Democratic Council, a society working for the upliftment of the needy since 2015, today visited the Child and Maternity ward of Civil Hospital to celebrate Lohri with newborn children.
More than 90 babies and new mothers were present on the occasion.
Baby sets, baby blankets and woollen caps were were distributed. Civil Surgeon Dr Raman Sharma, and Medical Superintendent Dr Rajiv Sharma were among those present on the occasion.
Puneet Oberoi, the general secretary of the council, said, “The Civil Hospital is the place where the less privileged and needy patients come to get the medical support, spending as less as possible. These are people with few resources. Newborn children have the right to smile, too. To add to the joy, the Democratic Council team visited the hospital.”
The president of the society, Dr Ramesh Oberoi lauded the performance of the Civil Hospital.
City-based NGO organises Lohri celebrations
City-based NGO EduYouth Foundation, in collaboration with the Sarb Naujwan Sabha, celebrated Dheean di Lohri at the Guru Nanak Mission Netarheen Ashram, Sapror in Phagwara here today.
It was the first Lohri in which more than 100 girls from surrounding areas in the 0-1 year age-group participated. Suits, sweaters, groundnut, revadi, soft drinks and other refreshments were distributed among those at the Netarheen Ashram and needy people of nearby areas.
Prof Kanwar Sartaj Singh, the president of the NGO, said, “Our daughters are the future of our society. A girl is a daughter, a sister, a mother and much more. We must all come forward in order to celebrate such occasions and make sure that we love daughters just like we love our sons.”
