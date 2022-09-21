After Chandigarh University video leak case, now students protest at Phagwara's Lovely Professional University over one of them 'dying by suicide'

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 21

A protest broke out on the Lovely Professional University campus near here on Tuesday night after a student allegedly died by suicide in the hostel.

Agun was a resident of Kerala. A suicide note was found that mentioned personal reasons behind the extreme step.

I demand a thorough probe into d reported suicide by a student in d Lpu campus on Tuesday night as there’s unrest among students in d campus.There’re a reports of another suicide few days ago which demands fair inquiry as d owner is an @AamAadmiParty Mp & students doubt justice https://t.co/oiCdrFnMz5 — Sukhpal Singh Khaira (@SukhpalKhaira) September 21, 2022

The protesting students alleged that it was the second suicide reported on the campus in 10 days, but the administration was tightlipped on the issue.

However, the police and civil administration denied the allegation by the students.

The students protest at the LPU. Tribune photo

The students alleged that they were protesting as they wanted to know the reasons behind the two suicide cases.

They alleged that the last suicide had gone unreported as the matter was hushed up.

Meanwhile, the LPU, in a statement on Wednesday, said, “We are saddened to share the news of the unfortunate incident, where one of our students has ended his life. Police are investigating the matter and from the suicide note recovered the student has taken the extreme step because of the personal problems he faced in his previous institute at NIT Calicut (Kerala), where he studied for two years.

“On Tuesday, because of a lack of information there was a misunderstanding among his fellow students that led to unrest on the university campus at night. Police and university authorities have clarified the entire situation to the students. Now, there is calm in the university; all students are peacefully attending the classes as well as taking examinations.

“The university mourns the loss of the student and expresses its condolences to the bereaved family.”

