Amid fervour, Guru Nanak's baraat leaves for Batala

Jalandhar, September 21
Amid religious fervour and extravaganza, Guru Nanak’s baraat left for Mata Sulakhni’s hometown, Batala, from Gurdwara Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi on Thursday morning.
As the baraat went in the form of a nagar kirtan, led by Panj Pyaras, scores of devotees from Sultanpur Lodhi and nearby districts and villages took part in the procession. The palanquin of Guru Granth Sahib was decorated with flowers. Representatives of various political and non-political outfits showed oneness on the occasion. Men and women jathas commuting in trolleys and along the palanquin also recited shabad kirtan. Nihangs performed gatka and school students also participated in large numbers.
