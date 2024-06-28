Amid poll frenzy, residents demand solutions to long-pending issues

Avneet Kaur
Jalandhar, June 27
As the by-election approaches in the Jalandhar West Assembly constituency, the area is gripped with political fervour. Streets are festooned with flags and posters, primarily of BJP candidate Sheetal Angural and AAP aspirant Mahinder Bhagat.
Auto-rickshaws, adorned with posters and blaring campaign messages, crisscross the area, urging residents to vote for their respective candidates.
Despite vibrant campaign, local voters are raising deep-seated concerns over persistent issues that have plagued the constituency for years’ altogether. They argue that regardless of which party’s MLA is elected, their problems remain unaddressed.
Residents cite a list of woes, including deteriorating roads, persistent sewerage problems, contaminated water supply, and rising crime rate in their area. These issues have coerced many to feel that Jalandhar West is one of the city’s most neglected constituencies.
Ravinder Dhir, a local sports industrialist, shared his frustration with the Jalandhar Tribune. “The West constituency is notorious for all the wrong reasons,” he said. “It’s impossible for residents to step out after 9 pm due to rampant snatching incidents. Issues like drugs and illegal lottery stalls in Basti Nau, Mithu Basti and other areas are often highlighted during campaigns, but are forgotten once a candidate is elected. It’s all lip service,” he said.
Dhir also criticised the AAP government for failing to eliminate the “inspector raj”, a promise they made before coming to power in 2022 polls. “Industrialists don’t even feel secure on their premises,” he said.
Sunny, a mobile phone shop owner in Basti Guzan, lamented the chronic problem of choked sewers. “Overflowing sewers and waterlogging have worsened road conditions. We’ve repeatedly informed former MLAs, councillors, and MC officials, but it seems like proper civic amenities are too much to ask for,” he said.
As the Jalandhar Tribune team travelled through various areas of Jalandhar West, the issues of waterlogging, sewerage problems, poor roads, and garbage dumps were visibly evident. Moreover, the morning rain had left water accumulated in various spots, making commuting difficult for drivers of auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers.
Residents of Dilbag Nagar and Manjit Nagar expressed frustration over water supply issues. Dilbag Nagar residents receive barely two hours of water supply daily, while Manjit Nagar residents grapple with contaminated water supply.
Mohd Mukhtiar, a resident, displayed a bottle containing polluted water. “It’s been two months since we complained, but nothing has been done. Candidates seeking votes and visiting our area have been facing our wrath over these poor civic amenities,” he said.
Balwinder Kaur, a 62-year-old resident, described their lives as miserable due to lack of water supply. “In this hot weather, we haven’t taken baths for days. The little water we get is stored for essential use,” she explained. Kaur mentioned that a problem with the locality’s tubewell had persisted for two months despite promises by officials to fix it at the earliest.
She said residents hoped that the candidate who wins genuinely addresses their long-pending issues rather than merely offering empty promises during the campaign.
