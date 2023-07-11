Amid rescue & relief, question remains why no lessons learnt from 2019 floods

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, July 10

“Buhe khari janj, vinno kuri de kann,” (pierce the bride’s ears as the groom stands at the door), went a Phillaur-based villager’s remark as rescue operation was set in motion by the district administration amidst the looming threat of a flood.

While the administration stepped up relief efforts across the district today, one of the questions which has been raised by the recent rise in water levels and flooding of several villages in Phillaur, is why the administration failed to learn lessons from the 2019 floods?

MP Sushil Rinku rescues a child after a breach in the Sutlej in Phillaur. Tribune Photo

There is a sense of deja vu for those who witnessed the 2019 floods as the same stretch of villages across the same bundh, through the same areas in Jalandhar, and same villages, had been impacted.

While farmers of the region had repeatedly sought the strengthening of the bundh, stopping of sand mining and establishment of a pucca road on the bundh, these measures proved to be elusive.

While the administration did take up desilting on the Gidderpindi bridge in several phases and initially also strengthened embankments in various areas of the dhussi bandh, in the end, the work was not done intensely or in keeping with the magnitude of water expected in the eventuality of a flood in the area.

Nirmal Singh, Sarpanch of Muaii village in Phillaur, said, “Our village hasn’t been impacted by the water. The breaches in Phillaur were swiftly plugged by the administration. But the water could pose a danger if it breaches the bundh. A strong bundh is a prime requisite to prevent such situations in future.”

Karnail, a resident of Phillaur, said, “It perplexes one that in so many years the work which was not done is now being attempted within days. The administration should prioritise the seriousness of these works well in time, not when the rains actually begin.”

Relief and rescue by admn

Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal took charge of relief work at dhussi bundh. Seechewal, Minister Balkar Singh, MP Sushil Rinku, DC Jalandhar Vishesh Sarangal and other officials made whirwind tours of the flood affected areas.

With the administration stepping up rescue and relief work in the district amidst a rise in water level of the Sutlej, Lok Sabha MP from Jalandhar Sushil Kumar Rinku and Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal also pitched in today. Teams of the administration rescued a family in a flooded village in Ludhiana district on humanitarian grounds, during the relief ops.

Seechewal said two big cranes, a JCB machine, tippers, two boats and earthen bags had been pressed into service to meet any eventuality. Langar has also been arranged for the villagers guarding the dhussi bundh.

Seechewal visited over a dozen villages since 7 am including Phillaur, Mao Sahib, Meowal, Pipli Miani, Rame, Fahtepur Gatti, Kasumandi, Mandla and Gidderpindi among others. He also directed the district officials to be constantly on alert.

Rajya Sabha Member Seechewal, Cabinet Minister Balkar Singh and Nakodar MLA Bibi Inderjit Kaur Mann inspected the dhussi bundh at Mao Sahib and inspected the work being done to divert the river water.

Seechewal said according to the information received from the drainage department, 3 lakh cusecs of water was flowing from Phillaur in Sutlej river till noon. This water is likely to reach Gidderpindi by late night. The work of strengthening the dhussi dam, which passes through Pipli Miani and other nearby villages, continued.

Family trapped amid swirling waters

Meanwhile, both the MP and the Deputy Commissioner, while overseeing rescue work in Phillaur sub-division received an emergency message that a family has been trapped in village Uccha Khera Bet on the banks of Sutlej. They were informed that the family needed to be rescued at the earliest as the water level was rising swiftly. Subordinate officers informed the MP and the DC that the village technically was in Ludhiana district but was cut off from the headquarters, so they pressed the government machinery into action to reach the family.

The MP and DC themselves went across on a boat, with a team of the NDRF, to rescue the family Reluctant to leave their home, the officials persuaded them to come along with them. They later said that an elaborate mechanism had been put in place to ensure that people are evacuated to safe places in case of floods.

Rescue op at Janiyan village

The Jalandhar district administration launched a rescue operation to save people in Janiyan village near Gidderpindi from flood-like situation on Monday. Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal personally monitored the entire drive and ensured proper coordination between the rescue teams. The DC said information was received that nearly 34 people were stuck in their homes at Janiyan village. He said NDRF teams were rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was launched in the village. The teams have successfully started rescuing people through motorboats.

18 medical teams formed

In view of rising water levels and flood-like situation, the Health Department started providing necessary health services in the flood-affected areas on Monday. Civil Surgeon Dr Raman Sharma held a special meeting with district program officers of the Health Department. The Civil Surgeon gave necessary instructions to provide necessary health services to the needy people in the flood-hit areas. He said the department had formed 18 medical teams in the rural areas and five medical teams in the district headquarters. TNS