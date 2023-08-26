Amit assumes charge as MC Commissioner

Phagwara, August 25
A 2016 batch IAS officer, Amit Kumar Panchal, assumed charge as the Additional Deputy Commissioner and Municipal Commissioner here on Thursday.
After taking over his new assignment, Panchal said implementing the state government’s welfare schemes would be his foremost priority. He said that he would convene a meeting of officials so that the issues of the public could be addressed within a stipulated time-frame.
Notably, Panchal has served as SDM Nakodar, ADC (General) Hoshiarpur and ADC (Development) at Ludhiana and Fazilka. —
