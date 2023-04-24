 Amritpal no Sikh leader, should have been arrested on first day: Capt Amarinder Singh : The Tribune India

Amritpal no Sikh leader, should have been arrested on first day: Capt Amarinder Singh

The BJP leader accuses Bhagwant Mann-led AAP govt of indulging in politics of vindictiveness with its vigilance enquiries

Amritpal no Sikh leader, should have been arrested on first day: Capt Amarinder Singh

Former Punjab chief minister and senior BJP leader Capt Amarinder Singh along with BJP state president Ashwani Sharma addressing a press conference in Jalandhar on Monday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, April 24

Former Punjab chief minister and senior BJP leader Capt Amarinder Singh today said the AAP government was over 30 days late in catching Amritpal Singh, who should have been caught on day one. Capt said Amritpal had no claim to Sikh leadership and was a “nobody”. He also said the AAP was indulging in politics of vindictiveness with its repeated vigilance enquiries.

Addressing mediapersons in Jalandhar along with BJP state president Ashwani Sharma ahead of the Jalandhar bypoll, the former CM lauded PM Narendra Modi-led union government’s achievements in establishing India’s name on a global level.

Capt also praised the Centre’s defence policy as he said during Congress’ times he had repeatedly expressed worry about the same. Captain also took digs at the Congress leadership saying only Gandhis and few people close to them took decisions while in the BJP it was a collective process.

Speaking on the Amritpal issue, Capt Amarinder Singh said, “I want to know why he was caught so late. He should have been caught over 30 days ago. Anyone who breaks the law of this land, doing things like what he did in Ajnala or having relations with Pakistan, such a person should have been caught on the first day.”

Responding to questions on credit game over surrender or arrest of Amritpal, he said, “I don’t know about credit, but either way he should be in jail. Whether it be by surrender or by arrest. Now he’s been arrested, that’s a good thing.”

On whether he thought Sikhs were being targeted with the Amritpal operation, Capt Amarinder said, “What is Amritpal? Do you think he is the leader of the Sikhs? Who is he? He is nobody. Where was Amritpal one year ago – he had his hair and beard cut and was driving a bus in Dubai. This country is a secular democracy. There is no Sikh, Hindu, Christian, Buddhist divide. We are all together in Hindustan.”

Responding on AAP government’s performance so far, Capt replied, “Which government and what performance?”

On the law and order situation under AAP, Capt said, “Arresting people, having 50 people in front of the vigilance department– you think that is law and order being maintained? I think this is a complete case of vindictiveness. First do your investigation then take action. You can’t arrest anybody, anytime. So many people from different parties are being arrested - for what purpose?”

Speaking about CM Bhagwant Mann’s charges on Cong government regarding UP-based gangster Muktar Ansari being kept in Punjab jail, Capt said, “The CM should first understand how governments work. He has only spent 9 months, I have spent nine and a half years. When a police investigation takes place, investigation officer has every right to call a person for investigation, if he has a crime in Punjab. It has a system.”

He added, “Now tell me about Bishnoi (Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi). He has been sitting in Bathinda jail for 10 years. Day before yesterday, the Delhi police took him for investigation. If Ansari was lodged here, it was due to an ongoing investigation. This is a system, there’s nothing new about it. Mann should first understand, then speak.”

Speaking on the differences between the BJP and the Congress, the former CM said, “One person used to make decisions in the Congress government--Mrs Gandhi. In terms of candidates, they made a committee of 5-6 people and they took the decision amongst themselves. No one asked anyone. In BJP, the decision is collective. While the leadership rests with the Prime Minister, he takes the views of everybody. In the Congress, I have never seen that someone’s views are sought. Things go as per the wishes of Gandhis and their general secretaries and incharges. What do they know about Punjab? Does Venugopal know anything about Punjab? Does Maken or Harish Chaudhary know?”

