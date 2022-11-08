Amritpal takes over as Dist Planning Committee chief

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 7

Newly appointed chairman of District Planning Committee Amritpal Singh today assumed the charge at his office in the local District Administration Complex here.

The chairman took over in presence of MLAs Balkar Singh and Sheetal Angural besides other leaders of Aam Aadmi Party. While interacting with mediapersons, Amritpal Singh stated that he would discharge his duties with utmost dedication and committment so that the benefits of pro-people schemes could be ensured at the grassroots level.

He also thanked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for giving him this responsibility. He said he would make all-out efforts to ensure all-round development of the district.