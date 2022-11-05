Amritsar leader murder: Security beefed up in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 4

The Jalandhar Commissionerate Police have beefed up security in the city following the murder of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri in Amritsar this evening.

The police deployment is being made across the city to ward off the possibility of any communal clash, especially since several inflammatory messages were being circulated on the social media. There also have been reports of “bandh call” being given by the Hindu activists.

Since the Nagar Kirtan is also scheduled to be taken out tomorrow ahead of Parkash Purb, adequate force would be deployed to ensure that it passes off peacefully. While earlier the district administration had announced a half day for tomorrow, this evening the notice was revised and a full day holiday has been announced for all private and government educational institutions of the district tomorrow on the orders of Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh.

DCP Jagmohan Singh said, “We have raised deployment for tomorrow and the forces will ensure that there is smooth movement of traffic. The Nagar Kirtan will also be organised and we will ensure that there is proper security along the entire route.”