Amritsar man held with 150-gm heroin

Jalandhar, November 7
The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the city police today nabbed one person, and recovered 150 gm of heroin from his possession. The accused has been identified as Rajwinder Singh (28), a resident of Bhinder, Amritsar.
Inspector Inderjeet Singh, the in-charge of the cell, said, “We were conducting a routine check near Maqsudan, when we spotted the suspect, Rajwinder. On seeing the police, he initially tried to flee the spot. The cops, sensing that there was something suspicious about his behavior, nabbed him.
The accused confessed during the interrogation that he had been involved in the smuggling of drugs and liquor. He pinned the blame on ‘bad influence’ when asked about his decision to venture into smuggling.
Two cases had earlier been registered against the accused under various sections of the IPC in Amritsar, said Inspector Inderjeet. Another case has now been registered against him under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at Police Division No 1.
