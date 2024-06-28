Angural betrayed people of city’s West segment: AAP

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 27

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been on question raising spree in the hotly contested Jalandhar West seat. After issuing a 10 point manifesto on Sunday and raising five questions yesterday with Senior Deputy Mayor Surinder Kaur, the Congress candidate for the Jalandhar West bypoll, the AAP came up with five questions for BJP candidate Sheetal Angural today.

During a press conference here today, AAP minister Aman Arora asked five questions from Angural. Arora said Angural had to give answers for these questions to Jalandhar West residents. Arora was accompanied by AAP’s Jalandhar Lok Sabha candidate Pawan Kumar Tinu and Lehra MLA Barinder Goyal at the press conference.

During the conference, the AAP launched a scathing attack on Angural, charging him with betraying the people of the West segment and disrespecting their mandate. The AAP alleged that Angural had put his “selfish illegal activities” above the welfare of the people. The questions Arora posed to Angural include — the delay in withdrawal of his resignation; causes for the new found bonhomie between once arch rivals Rinku and Tinu; keeping relations with people with criminal background; what are the ‘works’ which Angural claimed he took up with the CM and why the contrast in Sheetal’s former praise and present criticism of the CM? Arora said Angural chose the BJP, a dictatorial party, over the people of his constituency and their mandate. He said the BJP was working to destroy Constitution and democracy.

