Animal Welfare Camp organised

An animal welfare camp underway in Amritsar on Monday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (KCVAS), Amritsar, organised an animal welfare and awareness camp at Miran Kot. The camp was jointly organised by the Department of Veterinary Extension and Animal Husbandry. Many farmers attended the camp and they were exposed to current topics related to animals such as scientific management of animals during summer season, toxic plants found in Punjab with their management and estrus detection in animals and their economic importance. Dr Manbir Singh delivered a lecture on estrus management of dairy animals. Dr Happleraj Singh talked about management of animals during the summer season, focusing on proper ventilation, watering and fodder. A lecture on toxic plants found in surroundings and agricultural lands was given by Dr DK Mishra, which covered detection of toxic plants, clinical signs on ingestion of toxic plants and treatment to be given if animals accidently ingest toxic plants. During the camp, Dr Barinder Singh and Dr Simranjit also attended farmers queries. Farmers found the lectures very helpful in improving their management practices and demanded that these type of camps should be organised frequently. Mineral mixture use was demonstrated to the farmers for higher milk production and good health of animals.

Ghazal maestro performs

Bhavans Kala Kendra, Amritsar, organised 86th scintillating event by acclaimed ghazal maestro Surinder Khan, disciple of great Ghulam Ali Sahib on Sunday. Many of the Rotarians also made their presence. Surinder Khan is a classical singer and is best known for his ghazal singing. His mesmerising rendition of ghazals left the audience spellbound. The ghazals ‘Tum Itna Jo Muskra Rahe Ho’, ‘Hothon Se Cho Lo Tum’, ‘Tumko Dekha To Yeh Khayal Aaya’ sung by Surinder Khan made the entire gathering mesmerized. Chairman Avinash Mohindru underlined in his speech about the appraisal of charismatic Surinder Khan that his soulful melodies have brought solace to many and transported everyone to a different world simply with his enthralling voice.

Three students placed in TCS

Three students of DAV College has been placed in TCS. The training and placement cell of the college is making every effort in adding glory to the name of the college by getting the students placed in renowned and distinguished multinational companies. TCS, a multinational company, has selected Ikroop Singh, Kriti and Dhanvir Singh of BCA for the role of graduate IT trainee. Under ignite programme, they will be joining TCS at annual package of Rs 2.10 lakh. College Principal Amardeep Gupta congratulated Prof Vikram Sharma, in charge, placement and training cell, and his team for the historic placements of final year students during the current session. He further added that this time majority of the final year students have been placed in leading companies like TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Capgemini, etc. He extended best wishes to the students and motivated them to work diligently to set an example for juniors.

GNDU examination results out

The results of BA/BSc, semester-VI, Bachelor of Vocation Web Designing and Development (IT), semester- VI, BCom semester-VI, BBA semester-VI, certificate course in Arabic (part time), semester-II, certificate course in Persian (part time, semester-II of session May 2023 are declared by Guru Nanak Dev University. The results will be available on the university website www.gndu.ac.in, said Palwinder Singh, professor in charge examinations.

