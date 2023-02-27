Anjali, Nitesh emerge as best athletes in sports meet

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 26

Anjali and Nitesh Kumar were adjudged best athletes in women’s and men’s categories, respectively, during the 10th annual sports meet ‘Khel Utsav: Vijayi Bhava 2023’ of Panjab University Swami Sarvanand Giri Regional Centre Hoshiarpur (PUSSGRC). They were also adjudged all-rounders.

The chief guest at the closing ceremony of the sports meet was veteran Hockey player Gurinder Singh Sangha. Social activist Paramjit Singh Sachdeva was the guest of honour on the occasion.

PUSSGRC Director Dr HS Bains welcomed the dignitaries. The guests gave away prizes to the winning teams.

Results:

Cricket: 1st Team ‘The Boys’, 2nd Team Cheetay, 3rd Team Phoenix; Football: 1st ‘The Invincibles’, 2nd ‘The Marcos’; Volleyball: 1st Team Destroyers, 2nd Team ‘The Boys’, 3rd Team Gypsy.

Kho Kho: 1st Team ‘The Boys’, 2nd Team Cheetay, 3rd Team ‘The Squad’; 100-m (men): 1st Nitesh Tiwari, 2nd Anantveer, 3rd Kushal; 100-m (girls): 1st Anjali, 2nd Palak, 3rd Khushboo.

After the prize distribution event, bhangra was performed by Navneet, Anjali and Tarak, all students of BA(LLB).