Annual appreciation day at Apeejay

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Apeejay School, Rama Mandi, celebrated its annual appreciation day, ‘Anandam- A symphony of gratitude’. Mayor Jagdish Raj Raja was the chief guest on the occasion. Aditya Berlia, co-founder of Apeejay Stya University and a member of the management board of Apeejay Stya and Svran Group, presided over the function. Principal Nistandra read out the annual report. The school song, ‘Soaring high is my nature’, was presented by the students. Vice-principal Aarti Shorey Bhat gave the vote of thanks.

St Soldier celebrates Parkash purb

Staff of St Soldier Divine Public School, Arjan Nagar, celebrated the parkash purb of the 10th Sikh master, Guru Gobind Singh. On the occasion, principal Manish Arora and the school staff prayed for everyone’s progress. Manish Arora congratulated the staff on the birth anniversary of the Guru. Chairman Anil Chopra and vice-chairperson Sangeeta Chopra, while congratulating everyone on the occasion, asked them to take inspiration from the sacrifices and life lessons given by the Guru and told that in history only Guru Gobind Singh was the embodiment of both a saint and soldier.

Industrial visit to Verka Milk Plant

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya Collegiate School organised an industrial visit to Verka Milk Plant with an objective of giving industrial exposure to the students of Class XII. The students were given practical exposure through visit to different divisions where manufacturing and packaging process happens. The students got first-hand information about how an industry works as the place was fully-equipped with modern facilities. The technologies in milk drying was also available in the plant which manufactures — ghee, butter, curd, kheer, lassi and cheese — in different sections. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi said such activities helped students to acquire important information. Principal lauded the efforts of Dr Neeraj Maini, head, PG Dept of Commerce and Business Administration, Veena Deepak, co-ordinator, KMV Collegiate School, and the faculty members for having organised the visit.

Student pens poetry book

Sandeep Singh of Apeejay College of Fine Arts, Jalandhar, published his first collection of poetry at South Asian Cultural Centre, Oxford University. The preface of the book is written by Punjabi laureate, Padam Shree Dr Surjit Patar, and Lakhwinder Singh Johal, secretary, Punjab Kala Parishad. Sandeep Singh shared, “My poetry is a reflection of my thinking and inspiration and the literary atmosphere of the family, their encouragement, support of colleagues and friends always provided the inspiration to write.” Principal Neerja Dhingra congratulated him and said that literature always guided its admirers and readers about the various stages of life.

Book exhibition organised atDIPS

In the memory of the martyrdom of Chaar Sahibzadas and Mata Gujri, a book exhibition was organised at DIPS College of Educational, Rarra Morr. In the exhibition, different types of books were displayed by the college for the students which were related to — History, Punjabi Heritage, Geography, Management, Science, General Knowledge. Teachers told that how their knowledge would increase by reading these books. Books are their best friends, so books should never be thrown away, but should be preserved or given to their classmates or library so that other students can also get information by reading it. Principal Jyoti Gupta said the main purpose of organising the book exhibition was to promote interest in reading books among children. In today’s time of smartphones, computers and laptops, children prefer to spend most of their time online, due to which their distance from books is increasing.

