Annual celebrations at kindergarten

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The blooming stars of the KG wing of Swami Sant Dass Kindergarten impressed everyone with their power-packed and talented performance at the annual celebration. Principal Dr Sonia Mago shared the achievements of the Little champs with the audience and highlighted commendable achievements. The audience was welcomed by Baani, the head girl of the KG wing. The students presented dance, drama and choreography in which they highlighted emotions like strength, unity, courage and wisdom required to face the challenges of the modern world. “Twist in the tale" gave a new version to the very popular tale of the hare and the tortoise which was enacted brilliantly by the tiny-tots. The young students of the ‘school band ‘put up an impressive performance with their coordinated marching and synchronised beating of the drums.The Punjabi play depicting the importance of the values won appreciation The highly entertaining KBC comedy show brought a smile on everyone’s face. Head Boy Amatya gave the vote of thanks.

Sanskriti KMV hosts kickboxing c’ship

Sanskriti KMV School hosted a one-day 12th Jalandhar Sub-junior/Cadets/Juniors and Seniors Kickboxing Championship. The event involved the players of the host school, Apeejay School, Delhi Public School, Police DAV Public School, La Blossom School and Govt Sr Sec School taking. As many as 130 players took part in the event which was inaugurated by District Sports Officer Lovejeet Singh. Rachna Monga, Principal, felicitated the winner players with the medals and trophy in the closing ceremony. Shivankar Pratap Singh of Sanskriti KMV School and Falak Bidani of MGN Public School shined in the event and were awarded with the Best Players 2022 trophy. Over all trophy winner was Sanskriti KMV School. The first runner up was the team of Shiv Jyoti Public School and the second runner up was Apeejay School.

Prof assumes charge as principal

Prof Jasreen Kaur took over the charge of the Principal (officiating) of Lyallpur Khalsa College, Jalandhar, after the superannuation of Dr. Gurpinder Singh Samra, who retired after rendering his services for 27 years as a teacher, and 10 years as the Principal of the college. Prof Jasreen Kaur has served in the institution for 36 years as a teacher and also is the head of the English Department. The president of the College Governing Council Balbir Kaur congratulated Prof. Jasreen Kaur who expressed her gratitude towards the Governing Council for its trust and support. Dr Samra also congratulated Prof Jasreen Kaur and wished her luck for her new responsibility. The occasion was witnessed by the teaching and non-teaching staff and students of the college.

Talk on healthcare science trends

An expert talk on 'Emerging Trends in Healthcare Sciences' was conducted by Paramedical Department of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus. In this momentous event, resource person Dr. Anshul Chawla highlighted the trends and applications in Healthcare Sciences and Nanotechnology to the students of all streams who attended in the lecture. Amandeep Paul, Head of Department, and Fakir Chand, Assistant Professor, Kuljeet Kaur, Assistant Professor, also participated in the talk.

Schoolchildren visit GNDU campus

Guru Nanak Dev University, Regional Campus, Jalandhar organised a visit of students of Government Senior Secondary School, Dhadda, Jalandhar, to their campus today. Students were given a tour to the university campus and all the departments i.e. Department of Laws, Journalism and Mass Communication Department and Engineering and Technology Department. Students and teachers of the school were welcomed by the Dean, Dr. Jyoteesh Malhotra, Admission Coordinator, Dr. Himali Sarangal, Dr. Pankaj Kaur from Laws Department and the students of the University. They were told about different courses and shown classes, seminar halls, Legal Aids Room, studio, IT Labs, activity areas, libraries, hostel , ground etc. They were encouraged to think about their future and career they are interested to pursue by University faculty, Dr. Namrata Joshi (Head of Dept. Of Journalism and Mass Communication) and Dr. Rupam Jagota (Head of Dept of Laws).

Annual sports fest at institute

Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar, is organising the Annual Sports Fest -2023 on February 10 and 11. The fest was opened at 11:00 am by the chief guest, Professor Binod Kumar Kanaujia (Director, NIT Jalandhar) on February 10. During this two day fest, various track and field events will be conducted for students, faculty and staff. All arrangements in this regard have been put in place to ensure maximum participation of the students.

Career-related workshop at DAV

Department of Mechanical Engineering of DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology organised a one-day workshop on Careers in Heating, Ventilation and Air-conditioning (HVAC) in association with Daikin Japanese Institute of Manufacturing Excellence (DJIME) with the vision to create future HVAC leaders. Vinay Chauhan, Dean, DJIME , Naveen Sharma, AGM, DJIME, Abhinav Bhakoo, Manager, DJIME and Tejas S. Dongre, MT, DJIME, were the key resource persons for the workshop. The workshop focused on current technologies, breakthrough innovations, market trends and future scope in the HVAC Sector. It was aimed to sensitise students about the ample opportunities available in HVAC domain through appropriate skill development. Dr. Sanjeev Naval, Principal, DAVIET Jalandhar, Ramandeep S. Johal, Head (ME), Dr. Gaurav Dhuria, Event Curator and Associate Professor, Mechanical Engineering, Dr. Kanchan L. Singh, Head (AS), Pankaj Sadana and faculty members of the Mechanical Engineering Department remained present during the workshop.