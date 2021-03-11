Annual convocation at Apeejay college

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Apeejay College of Fine Arts, Jalandhar, organised its 41st annual convocation for the students of Session 2017-18 and 2018-19. Sushma Paul Berlia, chairman, Apeejay Education, co-promoter and president, Apeejay Stya and Svran Group and co-founder and chancellor, Apeejay Stya University, had presided over the event. Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, was the chief guest, who was warmly received by Sushma Paul Berlia.

A student receives a degree from Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor, Guru Nanak Dev University.

Twentythree students who had stood first in university exams were awarded Roll of Honour and 1,077 graduates, postgraduates and diploma holders were conferred degrees. Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu was given a memento. Dr Neerja Dhingra thanked everyone for making the evening successful. In her welcome address, she said Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu is an exemplary leader, an educationist par excellence and a capable administrator. She said he had been instrumental in shaping the face of education through his initiatives to improve the quality of research.