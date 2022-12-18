 Annual day at Apeejay Rhythms : The Tribune India

Annual day at Apeejay Rhythms

Annual day at Apeejay Rhythms

Saurabh Gaikwad and Akshay More of LPU who have been selected for Dubai Professional League-2023.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Apeejay Rhythms Kinderworld, Model Town, celebrated its annual day on the theme, ‘Euphoria- The State of Happy Mind’, encapsulating a plethora of activities and a gamut of emotions. The Chief Guest was Shikha Bhagat, Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation. The special guest who graced the occasion was Illi, the wife of Indian hockey captain Manpreet Singh. Principal Malkiat Singh read the annual report highlighting the achievements of the academic year 2022-23. Headmistress Pre-Primary Namrata Sharma was also present there. The talented students presented mesmerising items such as Bollywood, Hollywood, Happy Dance, Chair dance and Punjabi virsa followed by a play- pirates and the princess. The function concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Headmistress Nidhi Ghai.

Annual Day at Cambridge school

The annual day celebrations were held at Cambridge Innovative School. Sufi dance performance showcased the infinite love and reverence that every heart beholds. The evening progressed witnessing the mesmerising musical play highlighting the life lessons on kindness, generosity and celebrating life. The function ended with a joyous note with the ‘Bhangra performers’ who set the energy levels soaring with the breath-taking performance.

Poetry recitation at innocent hearts

An English poem recitation competition was organised on the theme ‘Blossoming Poets’ for the learners and explorers of innoKids from all the five schools of Innocent Hearts (Green Model Town, Loharan, Cantt, Jandiala Road, Royal World, and Kapurthala Road). The aim was reducing stage fright and enhancing their self-expression and other skills. They recited rhymes on various topics like plant more trees, save girl child, good manners, happy family, earth, my school, my home, my country, fruit power and vegetables, wheel on the bus, etc. Alka Arora (Deputy Director InnoKids) appreciated these little poets a lot. She said the children who got first, second and third positions in the competition were judged on the basis of the topic of their poem, their pronunciation, expressions, and voice modulation.

Kamla nehru holds annual function

The annual function ‘Aagaz-e-Safar’ Nayi soch Nayi Disha was organised in Kamla Nehru Primary School, Hargobind Nagar, Phagwara. The school headmistress Jyoti Bhardwaj welcomed the chief guest PK Dhillon, principal, Kamla Nehru Public School, parents, media persons and all esteemed guests. Students from Grade Nursery to Grade V enthusiastically participated in it. Students of Grade III sung a song on ‘Climate change’ and III learners presented a Qawwali on generation gap. Grade IV students enacted on Bhagwad Geeta Updeshas and showed the value of honesty by an English play. Folk songs and dance were also the unforgettable performances.

Vijay Diwas celebrated at shiv jyoti

Students of Shiv Jyoti Public School with zeal and enthusiasm and was celebrated in a special Morning Assembly in which the students of Classes 6 to 8 were made aware about this day through recitation of poem by Nikita, Ridhi Pandey and Luvyum Dhingra under the guidance of Aarti Tandon, Meenakshi Angrish and speech by Manjeet Kaur, co-associate teachers of Samridhi House. Teachers and students participated with full enthusiasm. Principal Parveen Saili apprised the students of the importance of the day.

News Reading Training at PCM SD

The Hindi Sahitya of PCM SD College for Women in collaboration with TV Production conducted ‘News Reading Training’ in which the students were given knowledge on their subject as well as on the subject of news reading. The students got to learn something new out of their routine work. Students participated in it with great enthusiasm. President Naresh Kumar Budhia, Senior vice-president Vinod Dada, other members of the management committee and principal Pooja Parashar congratulated the students and appreciated the efforts of the Department of Hindi for organising such an event for the all-round development of the students.

