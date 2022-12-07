 Annual Function at CT World School : The Tribune India

Campus Notes

Annual Function at CT World School

Annual Function at CT World School

Students of CT World School perform bhangra. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: CT World School celebrated its annual function ‘Dharohar let’s connect to the roots’. Charanjit Singh Channi, chairman, CT Group, members of school managing committee, and parents attended the event. Principal Madhu Sharma presented the annual report. Charanjit Singh in his address urged the students to sharpen their skills. He said the aim of education will be unfulfilled, unless students contribute in nation building.

Students mesmerise audience

The Nobel School celebrated its annual day. Kartarpur MLA Balkar Singh was the chief guest. Principal Amita Sharma shared the annual report with Balkar Singh. The programme was started with Saraswati vandana. The first performance presented by nursery students mesmerised the audience. The students enthralled the audience with their dance performances in — ghumar, laavni, and luddi dance genre. An English play ‘Presence matters’ performed by students threw light on family’s importance in a student’s life. A Hindi play ‘Ahsas rishton ki gharayi ka’ highlighted responsibilities towards elders.

Musical nukkad natak staged

Cambridge International Foundation School celebrated its annual function, ‘Jashan-e-Zindagi – An ode to life’. Aditya, ADCP, was the chief guest on the ocassion. Principal Rashmi Saini welcomed the guests. The chief academic officer, Deepa Dogra, expressed her gratitude to everyone. A musical nukkad natak ‘Vikriti se prakriti’ captured everyone’s attention. The national anthem was sung at the end of the programme.

Gurukul School aces skit contest

Students of Gurukul School brought laurels to the school by securing the first position in the sahodaya inter-school Punjabi skit competition organised at Saffron Public School, Phagwara. The director of Gurukul School, Sushma Handa, and principal Radha Gakhar congratulated the winners.

Alumni meet at Lyallpur College

The annual alumni meet of Lyallpur Khalsa College, Jalandhar, marking 84th birth anniversary of Balbir Singh, former president of College’s governing council, was held. Harnarinder Singh Shergill, Executive Officer, Department of Local Government, was the chief guest on the occasion. College principal Dr Gurpinder Singh Samra acknowledged the efforts of the college alumni significantly contributing to the institution. College students presented ghazals and folk songs on this ocassion. The stage was conducted by Dr Surinderpal Mand. Prof Sanjeev Anand, coordinator, alumni association, thanked the attendees.

Students awarded prizes

STS World School, Rajgomal, celebrated its 10th annual function named ‘A tale of invincibles’. As many as 700 students took part in the event. Iqbal Singh Sidhu, a retired IAS officer, was the chief guest. Students were awarded prizes for their various achievements. After prize distribution school management also felicitated the founding staff members of the school. Harvard House won the best house award and art and craft department secured the best department title. Principal Prabhjot Gill gave the speech of appreciation on the ocassion.

Pre-Republic Day NSS Parade training

Lovely Professional University hosted the north zone NSS pre-republic day parade training camp of 10 days on its campus. It was organised by the regional directorate of NSS (Chandigarh) under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The camp aimed to select the best NSS volunteers of the North Zone to further be a part of the year 2023 Republic Day celebrations at ‘Kartavya Path’ in New Delhi. As many as 200 NSS volunteers, along with their programme officers, from five states and three UTs across participated enthusiastically.

Film promotion at Apeejay College

Actor Harish Verma, actress Savitaj Brar, director Amit Parashar and producer Dheeraj Arora visited Apeejay College of Fine Arts for promoting their upcoming Punjabi film ‘Tere Liye’, releasing on December 9. Principal Neerja Dhingra congratulated the entire cast of the film and said, “I am feeling immensely proud to know that the director of this film Amit Parashar is an alumnus of our college and Kamal Arora, son of producer Dheeraj Arora has also been our student.” Amit Parashar said, “Today I have reached at this stage with continuous hard work and I am sure the students of this college will keep bringing laurels to the college in different fields by kissing heights in the coming times too.” Principal expressed her gratitude to the entire cast and wished them success.

Sahodaya Skit Competition

Students of DIPS chain secured the second and third position in Sahodaya skit competition. A skit was presented in Punjabi by the students on the topic vanishing Punjabi culture. DIPS School, Uggi, secured the second position and DIPS School, Kapurthala, secured the third position. Damanpreet Kaur, Rajbir Kaur, Duryodhanpreet Kaur, Jasmeen Kaur, Harjot Kaur, Komal Kaur, Harjot Kaur, Komaldeep Kaur, Sealpreet Kaur from Uggi and Mandeep Kaur, Navpreet Kaur, Kamana, Aastha, Ravinder Kaur from Kapurthala School participated in the competition. CEO Monika Mandotra congratulated the school principal, teachers and children.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Punjabi singers Babbu Maan, Mankirat Aulakh, Dilpreet Dhillon summoned by Mansa police

2
Diaspora

Concerned at waving of Khalistani flags at Melbourne event, India warns Australia of separatists and their links with terror groups

3
Delhi

Delhi-based woman YouTuber arrested for 'extorting' Rs 80 lakh from Gurugram man

4
Chandigarh

Helicopter fails to takeoff on wedding day, Delhi firm told to pay compensation to Chandigarh groom

5
Delhi

Delhi MCD election results 2022 LIVE updates: AAP edges past BJP in neck-and-neck contest; Cong far behind

6
Brand Connect

Billy Gardell Keto Gummies Reviews [Scam OR Legit] Shocking Shark Tank Exposed?

7
Patiala

Gang of 7 arrested for selling-buying infants in Patiala

8
Punjab

Punjab Government's free power scheme bleeds PSPCL

9
Nation

Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Delhiites after exit polls show win for AAP in MCD election, calls prediction for Gujarat 'positive sign'

10
Nation

Ukraine's Foreign Minister critical of India buying Russian oil

Don't Miss

View All
Free power scheme bleeds Punjab corpn
Punjab

Punjab Government's free power scheme bleeds PSPCL

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib
Chandigarh

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver’s response wins netizens heart
Trending

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver's response wins netizens heart

Watch: Shepherd dances to Govinda’s song ‘Dulhe Raja’; has sheep as ‘peeche ke baraati’ and donkeys as ‘agey ka band baaja’
Trending

Watch: Shepherd dances to Govinda's song 'Dulhe Raja'; has sheep as 'peeche ke baraati' and donkeys as 'agey ka band baaja'

Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

Batala man gets award for enriching lives of disabled
Punjab

Batala man Harmanjit Singh Goraya gets award for enriching lives of disabled

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI
Punjab

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar
Amritsar

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar

Top News

Delhi MCD election results 2022 LIVE updates: AAP takes early lead in race for Delhi civic body

Delhi MCD election results 2022 LIVE updates: AAP edges past BJP in neck-and-neck contest; Cong far behind

AAP wins 36 seats, BJP 32 and Congress 4

MCD poll counting: Sounds, songs and colour at AAP office amid trends seesaw

MCD poll counting: Sounds, songs and colour at AAP office amid trends seesaw

MCD Election Results: Memes mock Congress as Delhi witnesses 'too close to call' contest between AAP and BJP

MCD Election Results: Memes mock Congress as Delhi witnesses 'too close to call' contest between AAP and BJP

RBI hikes benchmark lending rate by 35 basis points

RBI hikes benchmark lending rate by 35 basis points to tame inflation

With the latest hike, the repo rate or the short-term lendin...

PM Modi urges leaders of all parties to make collective efforts to make winter session more productive

PM Modi urges leaders of all parties to make collective efforts to make winter session more productive

Was speaking to media ahead of the session's start


Cities

View All

Residents oppose demolition of bridge to clear way for Katra-Amritsar-Delhi National Highway

Residents oppose demolition of bridge to clear way for Katra-Amritsar-Delhi National Highway

Disproportionate assets: OP Soni seeks one more week to submit details

SGPC objects to state's ignorance in new agreement for flights to Canada

Akal Takht declares former Jathedar of Takht Patna Sahib Giani Iqbal Singh 'tankhaiya'

Another drone shot down, 2-kg heroin seized in Tarn Taran district

Blue Card Verification: People wait for hours to get forms at Bathinda MC office

Blue Card Verification: People wait for hours to get forms at Bathinda MC office

Patiala ki Rao turns ‘ganda nullah’ on Chandigarh’s periphery

Patiala ki Rao turns ‘ganda nullah’ on Chandigarh’s periphery

Dadu Majra dump: High Court directs Chandigarh MC to show progress on ground

Chandigarh Mayor’s tenure nears end, 12 sub-panels nowhere in sight

Sippy Murder Case: CBI denies Kalyani Singh’s torture during remand

Vehicle scrapping unit to come up in Industrial Area, Phase 1 in Chandigarh

Delhi MCD election results 2022 LIVE updates: AAP takes early lead in race for Delhi civic body

Delhi MCD election results 2022 LIVE updates: AAP edges past BJP in neck-and-neck contest; Cong far behind

MCD poll counting: Sounds, songs and colour at AAP office amid trends seesaw

Delhi High Court allows termination of 33-week pregnancy

Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Delhiites after exit polls show win for AAP in MCD election, calls prediction for Gujarat 'positive sign'

Delhi-based woman YouTuber arrested for 'extorting' Rs 80 lakh from Gurugram man

‘Neki Ki Deewar’ turns into wall of neglect

'Neki Ki Deewar' turns into wall of neglect

Residents meet DC, submit memorandum

DC forms 3-member panel

Bid to kidnap girl foiled

Comply with norms or face closure, PPCB tells dairies

18-year-old boy hacked to death over Rs 5,500 by contractor, aides in Ludhiana

18-year-old boy hacked to death over Rs 5,500 by contractor, aides in Ludhiana

Woman, accomplice nabbed in Ludhiana for robbing cab driver of car, money

Mystery shrouds 50-year-old man’s death in Haibowal

Ludhiana MC mulls project to reuse treated water for irrigation

Cable Mess-I: Administration turns a blind eye towards dangling cables in Ludhiana

Child sale racket busted in Patiala, 7 nabbed

Child sale racket busted in Patiala, 7 nabbed

Punjab Government's free power scheme bleeds PSPCL

Punjabi University non-teaching staff demand disbursal of salaries, stage protest in Patiala

Misappropriation of Funds : Suspects may flee country, Punjabi University told

Resumption of live telecast from Kali temple in Patiala sought