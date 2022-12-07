Annual Function at CT World School

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: CT World School celebrated its annual function ‘Dharohar let’s connect to the roots’. Charanjit Singh Channi, chairman, CT Group, members of school managing committee, and parents attended the event. Principal Madhu Sharma presented the annual report. Charanjit Singh in his address urged the students to sharpen their skills. He said the aim of education will be unfulfilled, unless students contribute in nation building.

Students mesmerise audience

The Nobel School celebrated its annual day. Kartarpur MLA Balkar Singh was the chief guest. Principal Amita Sharma shared the annual report with Balkar Singh. The programme was started with Saraswati vandana. The first performance presented by nursery students mesmerised the audience. The students enthralled the audience with their dance performances in — ghumar, laavni, and luddi dance genre. An English play ‘Presence matters’ performed by students threw light on family’s importance in a student’s life. A Hindi play ‘Ahsas rishton ki gharayi ka’ highlighted responsibilities towards elders.

Musical nukkad natak staged

Cambridge International Foundation School celebrated its annual function, ‘Jashan-e-Zindagi – An ode to life’. Aditya, ADCP, was the chief guest on the ocassion. Principal Rashmi Saini welcomed the guests. The chief academic officer, Deepa Dogra, expressed her gratitude to everyone. A musical nukkad natak ‘Vikriti se prakriti’ captured everyone’s attention. The national anthem was sung at the end of the programme.

Gurukul School aces skit contest

Students of Gurukul School brought laurels to the school by securing the first position in the sahodaya inter-school Punjabi skit competition organised at Saffron Public School, Phagwara. The director of Gurukul School, Sushma Handa, and principal Radha Gakhar congratulated the winners.

Alumni meet at Lyallpur College

The annual alumni meet of Lyallpur Khalsa College, Jalandhar, marking 84th birth anniversary of Balbir Singh, former president of College’s governing council, was held. Harnarinder Singh Shergill, Executive Officer, Department of Local Government, was the chief guest on the occasion. College principal Dr Gurpinder Singh Samra acknowledged the efforts of the college alumni significantly contributing to the institution. College students presented ghazals and folk songs on this ocassion. The stage was conducted by Dr Surinderpal Mand. Prof Sanjeev Anand, coordinator, alumni association, thanked the attendees.

Students awarded prizes

STS World School, Rajgomal, celebrated its 10th annual function named ‘A tale of invincibles’. As many as 700 students took part in the event. Iqbal Singh Sidhu, a retired IAS officer, was the chief guest. Students were awarded prizes for their various achievements. After prize distribution school management also felicitated the founding staff members of the school. Harvard House won the best house award and art and craft department secured the best department title. Principal Prabhjot Gill gave the speech of appreciation on the ocassion.

Pre-Republic Day NSS Parade training

Lovely Professional University hosted the north zone NSS pre-republic day parade training camp of 10 days on its campus. It was organised by the regional directorate of NSS (Chandigarh) under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The camp aimed to select the best NSS volunteers of the North Zone to further be a part of the year 2023 Republic Day celebrations at ‘Kartavya Path’ in New Delhi. As many as 200 NSS volunteers, along with their programme officers, from five states and three UTs across participated enthusiastically.

Film promotion at Apeejay College

Actor Harish Verma, actress Savitaj Brar, director Amit Parashar and producer Dheeraj Arora visited Apeejay College of Fine Arts for promoting their upcoming Punjabi film ‘Tere Liye’, releasing on December 9. Principal Neerja Dhingra congratulated the entire cast of the film and said, “I am feeling immensely proud to know that the director of this film Amit Parashar is an alumnus of our college and Kamal Arora, son of producer Dheeraj Arora has also been our student.” Amit Parashar said, “Today I have reached at this stage with continuous hard work and I am sure the students of this college will keep bringing laurels to the college in different fields by kissing heights in the coming times too.” Principal expressed her gratitude to the entire cast and wished them success.

Sahodaya Skit Competition

Students of DIPS chain secured the second and third position in Sahodaya skit competition. A skit was presented in Punjabi by the students on the topic vanishing Punjabi culture. DIPS School, Uggi, secured the second position and DIPS School, Kapurthala, secured the third position. Damanpreet Kaur, Rajbir Kaur, Duryodhanpreet Kaur, Jasmeen Kaur, Harjot Kaur, Komal Kaur, Harjot Kaur, Komaldeep Kaur, Sealpreet Kaur from Uggi and Mandeep Kaur, Navpreet Kaur, Kamana, Aastha, Ravinder Kaur from Kapurthala School participated in the competition. CEO Monika Mandotra congratulated the school principal, teachers and children.