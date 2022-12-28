Annual function at Lawrence INT'L

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Lawrence International School proudly celebrated its annual function, Abhivyakti 2022. The event was held in the presence of Chairman Jodh Raj Gupta, Director Principal Sophia Chattwal and Principal Ajay Kumar Sharma. The lighting of lamp was followed by Saraswati Vandana. The students welcomed the guests with a song, followed by a bonanza of beautiful performances. Many messages were given by all through different fables. Academic and non-academic achievers were felicitated for their performance. Bhangra and giddha wrapped up the event on a high note.

Excursion for State Public students

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, organised an excursion for the young learners of kindergarten to the vegetable garden. The aim of this activity was to inculcate in them knowledge about the endless benefits the fruits and vegetables give us. The mentors made them aware about different names of fruits and veggies in the garden. They also told them about their nutritious value. The kids were over whelmed with this act and delighted to learn this in such an interactive way. Principal Savina Bahl was overjoyed with the efforts put in by the mentor.

X-mas at Seth Hukam Chand School

The festival of Christmas was celebrated with great vigour and enthusiasm at Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr Sec School. An in-house picnic was organised by the school for the toddlers. They enjoyed it with fun and frolic and engaged themselves in plethora of activities. All the students came dressed up in red attire. Santa Claus gifted the students attractive gifts and sweets. The students enjoyed dancing with Santa Claus. The Principal, Priyanka Sharma, wished the students a merry Christmas and a happy new year.

X-mas celebrated at Nobel School

Christmas was celebrated at The Nobel School, Kartarpur. The school wore a festive look with bells, streamers and a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. Several activities such as decorating Christmas Trees, gift packing, making Santa and snow man were organized for the students. Soaking in the spirit of Christmas, Nobelians from Nursery to grade 5 presented dance performances on various songs such as Jingle bells, It's X-mas time, We wish you a Merry Christmas etc. Angad of grade 1 said a few words on Christmas. Rohtansh of grade 1 presented a carol. Chairman Prof CL Kochher, Managing Director Kumar Shiv Kochher expressed their delight on seeing such enthusiasm in the children.

Shivalik House holds X-mas Assembly

A special assembly on Christmas was organised by Shivalik House in Kamla Nehru Primary School, Phagwara. Grade V students shared the significance of Christmas with all with a meaningful message that we should help the needy people by sharing things. Students presented a mesmerising dance performance and sang a melodious song on Christmas. A teacher has shared the importance of this week of December that in this week the tenth Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh's four sons sacrificed their life for the country. Headmistress Jyoti Bhardwaj congratulated all for Christmas and also encouraged them to give respect to all religions without discrimination.

Gurukul School celebrates X-mas

The Gurukul School has celebrated the Christmas festival with great enthusiasm. A special prayer was organised on this occasion, in which the students explained the importance of this day through speech, poetry recitation. The students enthralled everyone by delivering a mesmerising dance performance. Christmas related 'Creative Craft' activity was conducted in all the classes. School Director Sushma Handa and Principal Radha Gakhar wished all the students and teachers a merry Christmas and a happy new year and wished them to achieve their goals in the new year with a bright future.

Smart Wings Tiny-tots turn Santa

Smart Wings Kindergarten under Tagore's International Smart School celebrated Christmas day. All the tiny tots were dressed up like Santa Claus and sang Christmas Carols. They enjoyed the games, dance and party. School was beautifully decorated with bells, stars, steamers, angels and Christmas tree. The programme and efforts were highly appreciated by Dean Vinod Shashi Jain and Ruchika Jain.

New Year Sale organised at KMV

The students of the PG Department of Retail Management from Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised a new year sale on different handmade products, gift items, jewellery and handbags in Sukriti -The Retail Lab. It is pertinent to mention that this sale has received huge response from the buyers as people are buying various articles according to their choices. Principal Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi motivated the students to exhibit their talent and creativity and emphasised the importance of entrepreneurial skills in current scenario where students need to supplement their classroom learning with requisite expertise in trade and business to scale heights of success. Principal lauded the efforts of Dr Gopi Sharma, Director, DDU Kaushal Kendra, Dr Rashmi Sharma and the faculty members of Retail Management in supplementing the theoretical knowledge of students with the practical exposure.