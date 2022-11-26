 Annual Function at SD Public School : The Tribune India

Jalandhar: Annual Day was celebrated in Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Senior Secondary School with great zeal and elation. Lalit Kumar Kohli, Superintendent of the Central Jail, Goindwal Sahib, was the chief guest. SK Kohli, Superintendent Jail (retd) was the guest of honour. A cultural programme based on the theme ‘Palette’ was put up. Students of Class IV performed with a message to keep their surroundings neat and clean. Class IX students performed a nukkad natak suggesting that mobiles are making people anti-social. Students of class VIII made the people think about the importance of teachers in their child’s life. The programme culminated with the national anthem.

A student of MA (political science) Sem II of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya got third position in Guru Nanak Dev University. Ishpreet Kaur got 701 marks out of 800. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen congratulated the student. On this occasion, Head of Department Nita Malik, Alka Sharma and Dr Jiwan Devi were also present.

A seminar was organised at DIPS IMT to give information about various investment sectors to the students in which Sachin and Yogesh from Punjab National Bank participated mainly as key speakers. The seminar was inaugurated by Dilbir Kaur, HOD, and Department of Management. The keynote speakers inspired the students to save in various fields for their better future. They told that the children were informed about mutual funds, policies, investment plans, and insurance cover. Along with this, they told the children that if they want to start their work after studies, then how they can take a loan from the bank. Apart from this, the children were given information about the types of bank accounts, interest, deposits, insurance. Principal Ravi Sidhu told the children that savings is very important in our life.

The 26th Annual Prize Distribution Function of MGN Public School, Kapurthala, was celebrated with great grandeur. The evening progressed witnessing the mesmerising theatrical production of the school woven around the theme 'The Transformation'. The junior students enthralled the audience with their admirable dance performances in caterpillar- butterfly dance, Western and prop dance. Next came in bamboo dance and mesmerising orchestra. The theme of the event was effectively exhibited by English Play- The Transformation, Hindi Nukaad Natika (Soch badlegi to Samaj badlega) and Punjabi Skit (Tamasha) presented a message of character-building to transform the society. The grand finale came in the form of bhangra. Vishesh Sarangal, Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala, was given a warm welcome by the NCC cadets. Parwinder Kaur Walia, Principal of MGN Public School, Kapurthala, extended a warm welcome to all.

The Literary Club and Alumni Association of MGN College of Education celebrated Punjabi Month in the college premises. This event was presided by Surinderpal Mand, HOD, Post Graduate Department of Punjabi, Lyallpur Khalsa College. On this occasion, Principal Neelu Jhanji welcomed the guest by presenting a bouquet of flowers. On this day, students of the college Sukhpal threw light on the importance of Punjabi language. Preeti recited a beautiful poem entitled ‘Punjabi Meri Maa Vargi’. Harpreet reflected upon the current scenario of Punjabi language speaking. Sapna recited a poem ‘Main Punjabi’ and Dawinder Kaur reflected on status of Punjabi language with her poem ‘Punjabi Boli di Dastan’.

An inter-house quiz 'Brain Twister' was conducted to test and update students' mental aptitude and knowledge about coding decoding, mathematical and word series. Priliminary test of this competition was conducted in which 50 students from all four houses participated with zeal to showcase their potential and mental alertness. Out of these participants, four top scorers were selected from each house for the main quiz. The main quiz comprised of four rounds namely, Complete the Series, Coding Decoding, Maths Challenge and Rapid Fire Round. Team of Chetna House became the winner of this quiz which was comprised of Karanbir Kaur, Jaskirat, Rajvir Kaur and Tanu. The second team was from Pragati House which comprised Shristi, Taniya, Taranpreet Kaur and Muskan Begum. Principal Archna Garg applauded the house incharges and organisations for arranging this knowledge enhancing quiz and motivated students to study hard for enriching their knowledge and for making themselves ready for the competitive exams based on mental ability and reasoning.

