Jalandhar: The annual prize distribution function 2023 ‘Urja’ was held in Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Senior Secondary School. A scintillating welcome dance was performed. Students of Class I performed with a message to keep their surroundings neat and clean. Students of UKG gave an enthralling performance on Jaago. Students also performed Krishna Leela. Class IX performance was a Nukkad Natak stating that today’s children are forgetting their values because of computers and mobiles and also made the people aware about cyber crime. Students of Class VIII performed on the theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ giving expression to the theme ‘Unity in Diversity’. After prize distribution, a token of love was given to the dignitaries and a vote of thanks proposed followed by bhangra. The programme culminated with the national anthem.

St Soldier Group of Institutions organised an awareness programme on the occasion of World AIDS Day.

World AIDS Day

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya observed World AIDS Day to raise awareness on the infection caused by HIV. The Department of Students Welfare in collaboration with Red Ribbon Club organised a poster-making competition. Students from all the streams made beautiful posters on the theme. Principal Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi lauded the efforts of students and faculty for raising awareness in society. She also motivated the students to act as social messengers and spread awareness in society regarding the disease and ways to control it. She lauded the efforts of Dr Madhumeet, Dean, Students Welfare, for organising the celebrations.

Workshop on Financial literacy

A workshop on ‘Financial literacy and digital tools’ was organised by the CBSE for teachers of Swami Sant Dass Public School. Resource person Jaswinder Singh Sohal gave important information regarding the importance of savings and the need to be financially stable and independent, especially post- retirement. The teachers got to know about savings and diversification of money through SIP, mutual funds, stocks and shares, NPS and many more schemes through a lively interaction and presentation. A post-session quiz and feedback session was also conducted. Principal Dr Sonia Mago emphasised the need to be financially aware and start saving for a secure future to deal with unforeseen problems.

Felicitation ceremony

With a new sports ground for cricket, basketball and volleyball, the students of Cambridge International School (Co-ed) have started receiving accolades at the state, national and international levels. Chairman Nitin Kohli, vice-chairman Deepak Bhatia, vice-president Parth Bhatia, executive director Dhruv Bhatia and president Pooja Bhatia felicitated the students with scholarships along with letters of appreciation and fee concession for the academic session 2023-24 which motivated them. Apart from this, the winners were also presented with medals and trophies. The big achievers include Gurnavjit Singh Bhatia, a silver medallist in International USA Championship and All India Junior Golf Tournament, Ajay Pal, a gold medallist in North Zone Championship and third at international level, Manthan Arora (winner of CBSE national individual & PSEB state gold in chess) and Anahita Verma (silver medallist at Punjab Open National Championship & PSEB state level) who were announced a grant of 100 per cent scholarship.